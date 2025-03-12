"End of an era": Haley Cavinder's sister Brandi shares an emotional message on Miami star's retirement news

The Cavinder twins' college careers have come to a close. Haley and Hanna's Miami team didn't receive an ACC Tournament bid, so the senior guards' season concluded at the end of the regular season.

Haley took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a post with her followers, bidding farewell to the game of basketball.

"18 years later, and it's time to say goodbye to the game I’ve loved since I was six. Thank you for an amazing basketball career. Nothing will ever fill the void of you or the feeling of accomplishing my dream—playing the sport I love with my twin by my side," part of Cavinder's Instagram caption read.

Cavinder's post took her followers through her lifelong basketball experience, including photos of her and Hanna playing basketball as children and pictures and videos of the two on the court for the Hurricanes.

The star guard's comments were flooded with support, including from her sister.

"Can't wait to watch you in this next chapter!!!!!❤️," Haley's sister Brandi commented.

Brandi shows support for sister Haley in the comments of her IG post

Brandi also shared her sister's Instagram post to her own story, highlighting a photo of Haley posing with a basketball as a child.

"End of an era🥲❤️," Brandi's Instagram story read.

Brandi shares sister Haley's Instagram post to her Instagram story

Cavinder's basketball career may be over, but she has the support of her sister as she prepares for the next stage of her life.

Miami v California - Source: Getty

Haley Cavinder's senior season at Miami

Haley Cavinder capped off her college career with a strong senior season at Miami. She and Hanna played two seasons for the Hurricanes after three years at Fresno State.

As a senior, Cavinder started all 29 games for Miami, averaging 34.8 minutes on the court. She improved her stats significantly and reached 2,500 career points.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 27 Women's - Miami at Stanford - Source: Getty

The guard led Miami in scoring (18.2 per game) and assists (4.7). Both of these were commendable improvements over her 2022-23 season. Her 80% free throw percentage was the second-best on the Hurricanes roster.

Cavinder upped her rebounding average from 4.9 in 2022-23 to 6.5 this year, while also helping the defense with more blocks and steals. During her final college season, she shot 46.2% from the field, a career high.

