ESPN Analyst claims Bronny James doesn't want to use LeBron James' influence to get into the NBA: 'He ain’t going that way'

Bronny James was given the green light to participate in the 2024 NBA draft combine and showcase his skills, following his recovery from a cardiac event. Since Bronny declared for the NBA draft, there have been talks about him playing with LeBron on the same team. Furthermore, rumors have also been flying around about teams wanting to draft him in the hopes of signing LeBron.

ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst discussed Bronny James' draft prospects on "Get Up," noting that LeBron's influence would be enough to get him drafted. However, he also said that Bronny would not want that:

"His dad could get him drafted," said Windhorst. "Bottom line, LeBron took a certain stance that could get him drafted. But Bronny is saying, 'I ain't going that way.'"

James also shared his thoughts on the matter at the NBA combine and said that his father couldn't really change his draft stock:

“This is a serious business. I don’t feel like there would be a thought of ‘I’m just drafting this kid just because I’m gonna get his dad.’ I don’t think a GM would really allow that. I think I’ll put in the work and I’ll get drafted because of not only the player but the person that I am.

“My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself and, of course, get to the NBA,” he added. “I never thought about playing with my dad. But of course, he’s brought it up a couple times.”

Bronny James' performances at the NBA Draft Combine

Bronny James' performances have been a mixed bag at the NBA draft combine. While he had a 40.5" max vertical and finished second in the 3-point drills, converting 19-of-25, things did not go as planned in the 5v5 scrimmage.

He made only four points with a 25% FG and grabbed four rebounds in 19 minutes. Another point of note is that he measured in at 6-foot-1, three inches shorter than his previous listing of 6-foot-4 at USC. James has four more days to show his skills and it will be interesting to see how he does.

Bronny James played 25 games in the 2023-24 season and averaged 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field. A lot of experts believe that Bronny needs more time in college or the NBA G League before he is fit for the NBA.

