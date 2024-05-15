"Respect for Bronny" - College hoops world reacts to Bronny James' true thoughts on playing with dad LeBron James in NBA 

Fans are reacting to Bronny James' comments that he wants to realize his NBA dream and make a name for himself rather than due to his background. Fans shared their respect for his outlook, while others were critical of Bronny's idea that he isn't necessarily interested in playing alongside his father LeBron James on the NBA hardwood.

Bronny had suffered a cardiac arrest in July and returned on his USC debut after missing eight games of the season. During the 2024 NBA draft combine, he participated in the drills and talked to reporters. Bronny shared that he wants to rely on his abilities to play in the NBA:

“My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself and, of course, get to the NBA. I never thought about playing with my dad. But of course, he’s brought it up a couple of times.”

Bronny James entered his name in the transfer portal on April 5 and declared for the NBA draft. He has time until later this month to choose whether he wants to start his NBA journey or continue intercollegiate basketball.

Bronny James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in the 25 games he played 2023-24 season. He shot 36.6% from the field and 26.7% beyond the arc.

Fans took to X/Twitter to share their reactions to Bronny James' comments:

Expand Tweet

Some fans shared heartfelt notes of respect and admiration for the star:

"Respect for Bronny

The kid carries an unnecessary burden on his shoulders and also the irrational hatred towards his father is transferred onto him

I hope he can develop and play at a high level in the NBA when his time comes."

Expand Tweet

"You go do that young King, everyone will know you as one of the greats when it’s all said and done."

Expand Tweet

Others poked fun, shared criticism, and took jibes over the views of the USC star:

"This is the first time I’ve heard what BRONNY actually wants," one fan wrote.

"That’s too bad. He will never be able to make a career based on his own merits," another posted.

"Do you have any idea how great he would have to be to make his own name lol," another wrote.

Also Read: NBA insider predicts Bronny James kicking off his career in G-league to boost ticket sales

Bronny James in why teams won't recruit him for his father

Bronny James was at the top of NBA draft discussions before his cardiac arrest. After returning from surgery, his prospects somewhat dampened. Many analysts began to suggest that a father-son duo would be a prime attraction for the teams to invest in. LeBron too expressed the desire a few times to play with his son in the final phase of his career.

But Bronny aims to get into the NBA on his own. Despite the lingering health issues, Bronny is sensitive to letting his credentials rather than his father's legacy decide his destination. Bronny shared that teams won't find it reasonable to hire him for his father:

“This is a serious business. I don’t feel like there would be a thought of ‘I’m just drafting this kid just because I’m gonna get his dad.’ I don’t think a GM would really allow that. I think I’ve put in the work and I’ll get drafted because of not only the player but the person that I am.”

LeBon James too has said that he has let the "young man" decide for himself. The Lakers veteran also shared that he hasn't given much thought lately playing alongside his son.

What do you think about the fans' reactions to Bronny James' thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below.