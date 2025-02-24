“Everyday, I’d show them 10-15 clips of Oklahoma Thunder”: Rick Pitino reveals inspiration behind St. John’s defense after UConn win

Rick Pitino and St. John's (24-4, 15-2 Big East) are on a hot streak right now. The 10th-ranked Red Storm extended their winning streak to three games on Sunday, defeating Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies 89-75 at Madison Square Garden. Following the win, the St. John's coach revealed one of the secrets behind the Red Storm's resurgence in an interview with Jeff Goodman on "The Field of 68: After Dark" podcast on Sunday.

Goodman praised Pitino's defense after another masterful performance against UConn (18-9, 10-6 Big East). He then asked Pitino when he realized he could establish that defensive identity with the personnel he had at St. John's.

"So every single day, I would show them 10 to 15 clips of the Oklahoma [City] Thunder," Pitino said (from 01:06). "Why the Thunder? Because they draw four or five charges a game. They don’t give the paint. They don’t give the three."

Rick Pitino said he challenged his team to follow the Thunder's example and bring that same kind of defensive mindset to the college game.

"I kept telling them, 'If a pro team can play this type of defense, you’re capable of it as well,'" Pitino said.

St. John's entered the weekend showdown against UConn as the nation's 27th-best defensive team, allowing an average of just 65.3 points per contest. The Red Storm displayed that defensive prowess in the win against the Huskies, limiting UConn to just 39.0% shooting.

Dan Hurley's men had trouble knocking down their outside shots, missing 17 of their 23 3-point attempts. UConn star Liam McNeeley struggled on the offensive end, shooting 2-of-13 from the field, including 0-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Rick Pitino moves closer to Big East title after defeating Dan Hurley's UConn

The St. John's Red Storm moved closer to winning their first outright Big East title since 1985 following their victory over the UConn Huskies. All five starters scored in double figures for the Red Storm, who improved their conference record to 15-2.

St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) dunks past UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Photo: Imagn

Zuby Ejiofor and Kadary Richmond led St. John's in scoring with 18 points apiece. RJ Luis Jr. and Aaron Scott also contributed, scoring 14 and 13 points respectively. Deivon Smith added 12 points for the Red Storm, who have won 13 of their last 14 games.

It wasn't just the offense that stood out from Rick Pitino's starters. They shackled the Huskies on the defensive end, combining for 10 steals and nine blocks.

