"Every year you don’t go that route, it’s tougher to get there": $50M worth Rick Pitino makes feelings known on St. John's guard's NBA draft decision 

Rick Pitino will be without RJ Luis next season as the senior continues to test the 2025 NBA draft waters. It has become one of the most controversial decisions of the offseason. Luis declared for the big league and maintained his eligibility shortly after St. John's NCAA exit.

Renowned outlets saw the 6-foot-5 guard as a late second-round pick. It is something that would prompt most players to exercise their remaining CBB years and build their stock. However, Luis chose to remain in the draft race.

As college fans question RJ Luis' move, Rick Pitino, who has a net worth of $50 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), backed his former student in an interview with 'Storm The Paint'.

"It's a matter of going on with your future and taking less money," he said.

"So, I think he's looking at it not as a business move but as a future move to making the NBA. And every year you don't go that route, it's tougher to get there."

Luis was initially pursued by top schools like Kansas and North Carolina this offseason. If the guard returned to college, he was reportedly in the spectrum of being offered NIL deals worth up to $3 million. With the latest projections, he is slated to earn significantly less than Division I.

RJ Luis is coming off a junior year averaging 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds on 43.9% efficiency. He led the St. John's in scoring and often led the team in minutes played.

Rick Pitino opens up on his chances of coaching the New York Knicks

Rick Pitino's name has been tossed around among fans on social media as the next coach of the New York Knicks after the franchise fired Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday.

The St John's Red Storm coach shared his feelings about the same on Wednesday.

"Absolutely not," he said while appearing on the New York Yankees-Cleveland Guardians broadcast.

He then expressed the pressure that the coaching role would bring, given that the Knicks are fresh off an Eastern Conference final appearance.

"I think whoever comes in - if he doesn't get to the finals, it's going to be deemed an unsuccessful season. So, whoever comes in has got so much pressure on them to take this team to the next level cause that's why they're doing it, obviously, in their minds."

Rick Pitino led St. John's to a 31-5 record in the 2024-25 season, helping the school lift the Big East title and a regular-season record. He was also named the Big East and National Coach of the Year.

