“Everything we have prayed for is coming together”: Dante Moore’s sister pens a heartfelt message for Oregon QB on his 20th birthday

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is in the running to be the Ducks' QB1 after the departure of Dillon Gabriel, who was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. Moore will battle Austin Novosad for the Ducks' starting quarterback job.

Ad

On Saturday, Moore's sister Adar Moore posted a heartwarming message for the quarterback on her Instagram stories for his 20th birthday.

"Happy birthday to that Ole' town Duck (aka my big-little brother)," she wrote. "Everything we have prayed for is coming together in real life. Getting baptized with you by my side will forever be my favorite memory of us and greatest blessing and a feeling like no ever. Happy 20th birthday DJWizzy5 @dantemoore."

Ad

Trending

Ada's IG stories

The Oregon quarterback and his sister, Adar, were born in Ohio to Jera Jane Bohlen-Moore and Otha Moore.

Ad

Dante Moore gets hyped by Dan Lanning

Dante Moore is a former five-star recruit in the class of 2023 and was the No. 4 overall player in the country according to 247Sports. He committed to the Oregon Ducks before flipping his commitment to the UCLA Bruins, where he played for one season. After the 2023 season, he entered the transfer portal and returned to Eugene to join the Ducks.

Ad

Moore was Dillon Gabriel's backup last year as the latter led the Ducks to an unbeaten Big Ten championship before losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff.

During a segment of the "On3" podcast, Moore received the backing of Ducks coach Dan Lanning, who addressed the quarterback's return to Oregon and the Heisman hype that the quarterback has received after the last two signal-callers have been Heisman finalists.

Ad

"It was a lot easier round two," Lanning said. "Dante became available. We obviously already had a pre-existing relationship. I think he saw all the things that he wanted and knew that they existed here. Because of how strong the process was the first time. How much he knew about Oregon already, the amount of players he knew on the team, the culture and the coaches that were here."

Ad

"Bo Nix was a Heisman finalist, you look at Dillon, he was a Heisman finalist," the coach added. "Like, we've had guys that have come here and performed at a really high level. Dante has all those abilities but I'm excited to see what he does. But he knows and I know that he hasn't done it yet."

Ad

Dante Moore played 12 games in college football, starting five of them. He has completed 121 of 220 passes (54%), resulting in 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here