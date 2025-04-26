7 hilarious Dillon Gabriel memes cracking up fans after Cleveland rejects Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL draft

Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has had the spotlight in the 2025 NFL Draft due to his shocking slide. Sanders was the story of the day after sliding out of the first round with only two quarterbacks, Cam Ward (No. 1) and Jaxson Dart (No. 27) getting picked.

With teams like the Cleveland Browns still in need of a quarterback going into day two and holding multiple picks, the common perception was that Sanders would get picked. But the Browns used their picks on other positions, while the New Orleans Saints picked Tyler Shough with the No. 40 pick.

The Seattle Seahawks picked Jalen Milroe No. 91 overall, while the Browns picked Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 overall pick, confirming Shedeur Sanders' slide out of the first three rounds of the draft.

Football fans on X posted hilarious memes once Dillon Gabriel, who had been mocked as a fifth-round pick, was selected ahead of Sanders, who has been the subject of widespread trolling.

Shedeur Sanders slide shocks NFL coach

The Shedeur Sanders slide has generated extensive discourse, with both fans and analysts debating whether his situation is merited and why it has continued so far.

His situation has even been compared with quarterback Lamar Jackson who was picked No. 32 overall during the 2018 NFL Draft and went on to become a two-time NFL MVP.

While speaking to the media after Day 2 of the draft, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton praised Shedeur's talent while warning teams that passed on him.

"We sat there, I watched right behind him throwing ... he had an outstanding pro day," Sean Payton said. "I think we all are surprised, and yet the talent -- holy cow, if you're a team that needs a quarterback. I saw (Shedeur) when he was in junior high, and then I saw him in high school and then I saw him when he was a sophomore in high school when they were on their way to Florida.

"He's going to, like there'll be this chip on his shoulder, and beware because this guy is going to play in this league. But I think it's hard for any of us to explain what other people are looking for. We focus on what we're looking for. It's surprising (Sanders is still available)."

According to FanDuel, as late as Wednesday, Shedeur Sanders had +135 odds to be selected in the top 10 and -700 to be picked in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, showing how big the slide has been.

