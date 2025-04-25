10 hilarious memes trolling Deion Sanders after son Shedeur Sanders fails to make the cut in Round 1 of 2025 NFL draft 

The status of former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been one of the hottest topics ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. After starting as a hot favorite for one of the top 10 picks, Sander's status took a hit as draft night approached, with his stock plummeting in several mock drafts even as his father, "Coach Prime", tried to hype him up in various media interviews.

As expected, former Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward was selected No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans, while the polarizing Sanders' worst fears came true as each team he was linked with, including the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, opted for other prospects.

After the New York Giants selected Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 27 pick, Shedeur Sanders seemed destined to fall out of the first round of the draft, which is exactly what happened from the lofty heights of a top-three projection.

College football fans on X/Twitter shared memes making fun of "Coach Prime" and Shedeur Sanders after he slid out of the first round of the 2025 NFL draft:

Shedeur Sanders addresses draft night slide

Shedeur Sanders opted against attending the draft ceremony in Green Bay and instead watched the event from Texas alongside "Coach Prime" and his brother Deion Sanders Jr., from where he had a complete draft room with every team's hat.

After sliding out of the first round, Deion Sanders posted a clip on Instagram of his son addressing his first-round woes ahead of an expected second-day selection.

"We all didn't expect this, of course," Sanders said. "But I feel like with God, anything's possible – everything's possible.

"I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All this is of course fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance – we all know this shouldn't have happened. But we understand, we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We're gonna be happy regardless," he added.

Early in the draft process, the Cleveland Browns were heavily linked with a move for Shedeur Sanders, as they have the No. 33 and No. 36 picks in the second round to possibly make good on the positive team meetings that they had with the quarterback during the Shrine Bowl.

Unlike last year's NFL draft, when six quarterbacks were selected in the first 12 picks, only two quarterbacks were picked in the first round of the 2025 version and Shedeur Sanders will headline a long list of household QBs going into Day 2.

