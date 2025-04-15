“Going to work the media & criticise everything”: Former Jets scout hurls serious allegations at Deion Sanders in reality check to NFL coaches

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was rewarded for a stellar 2024 college football season with a bumper contract extension despite speculation about his future in Boulder after being linked with the Dallas Cowboys job.

Ad

Coach Prime's sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, are also bound for the NFL, which further fueled the speculation around his future.

On Tuesday, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly, who has been highly critical of Shedeur in the past, pivoted his attention to Coach Prime while warning any NFL team that will pick his son in the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"NFL head coaches have to know that if their team gets Shedeur Sanders, they are as good as gone ⎯Deion is going to work the media to criticize and second-guess everything that goes on there, so he can backdoor that job ⎯and the pen always wins," Kelly wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Deion Sanders addresses Shedeur Sanders' draft future

Shedeur Sanders' draft future has caused a lot of discourse in the past few months and during an appearance on the "Skip Bayless Show" last week, Deion Sanders waded into the conversation.

"Shedeur has told me, he's talked to me intently about all the visits he's had with all the teams, so I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go," Sanders said (10:50).

Ad

"If it's New York, it's New York, if it's Tennessee, if it's Cleveland, if it's still the Raiders, if it's New Orleans, if it's any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback, I'm happy with it, man. Because I know what he's going to do to the organization."

Ad

Sanders said on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast in March that his son will not play for certain teams. He also brought up the Eli Manning case, in which the Chargers' first-round pick in the 2004 NFL Draft compelled them to trade him to the New York Giants.

When Coach Prime was asked by Bayless whether Shedeur Sanders would pull off such a move, he refuted the claim.

"No, no, no," he said. "Because that's not God's will right now. I want Shedeur to do what he's consistently done -- excel against all odds. I like the hating, I like the naysaying, I like the ignorance because it makes us feel better about what we do and it gives him another chip on his shoulder."

The involvement of Deion Sanders in his son's draft future has been an interesting variable for both analysts and team executives who make the decision on which prospects their teams will pick on draft night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More