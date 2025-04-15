“Going to work the media & criticise everything”: Former Jets scout hurls serious allegations at Deion Sanders in reality check to NFL coaches

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was rewarded for a stellar 2024 college football season with a bumper contract extension despite speculation about his future in Boulder after being linked with the Dallas Cowboys job.
Coach Prime's sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, are also bound for the NFL, which further fueled the speculation around his future.
On Tuesday, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly, who has been highly critical of Shedeur in the past, pivoted his attention to Coach Prime while warning any NFL team that will pick his son in the draft.
"NFL head coaches have to know that if their team gets Shedeur Sanders, they are as good as gone ⎯Deion is going to work the media to criticize and second-guess everything that goes on there, so he can backdoor that job ⎯and the pen always wins," Kelly wrote on X.
Deion Sanders addresses Shedeur Sanders' draft future
Shedeur Sanders' draft future has caused a lot of discourse in the past few months and during an appearance on the "Skip Bayless Show" last week, Deion Sanders waded into the conversation.
"Shedeur has told me, he's talked to me intently about all the visits he's had with all the teams, so I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go," Sanders said (10:50).
"If it's New York, it's New York, if it's Tennessee, if it's Cleveland, if it's still the Raiders, if it's New Orleans, if it's any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback, I'm happy with it, man. Because I know what he's going to do to the organization."
Sanders said on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast in March that his son will not play for certain teams. He also brought up the Eli Manning case, in which the Chargers' first-round pick in the 2004 NFL Draft compelled them to trade him to the New York Giants.
When Coach Prime was asked by Bayless whether Shedeur Sanders would pull off such a move, he refuted the claim.
"No, no, no," he said. "Because that's not God's will right now. I want Shedeur to do what he's consistently done -- excel against all odds. I like the hating, I like the naysaying, I like the ignorance because it makes us feel better about what we do and it gives him another chip on his shoulder."
The involvement of Deion Sanders in his son's draft future has been an interesting variable for both analysts and team executives who make the decision on which prospects their teams will pick on draft night.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change