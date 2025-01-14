Is Deion Sanders joining the Cowboys? Colorado HC clears the air after conversation with Jerry Jones

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has already started rebuilding his Buffaloes roster with the departure of stalwarts, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, to the NFL via the 2025 draft. For the first time in his coaching career, Sanders will not coach his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.

On Sunday, the Buffs coach held his first team meeting of the year at the Champions Center, where he outlined his aims for next season, and later that day, ESPN linked him to the vacant Dallas Cowboys job after coach Mike McCarthy was relieved of his duties by owner Jerry Jones.

On Monday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that the charismatic Buffs coach had had a call with Jones about the Dallas job, but Sanders reiterated his commitment to Colorado in a clear-the-air interview with the analyst.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing," Deion Sanders said. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."

Deion Sanders played for the Cowboys for five seasons and won Super Bowl XXX in 1996 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even after his retirement, the coach has maintained property in Texas and has a close relationship with Jerry Jones, according to an ESPN report.

The NFL's Rooney Rule dictates that teams have to interview two external minority candidates for their head coaching jobs anytime a vacancy pops up.

Deion Sanders has reaffirmed his commitment to Colorado before

Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2022 after leaving the Jackson State Tigers. During Wednesday's segment of "Good Morning America," Coach Prime revealed under which circumstances he would depart Boulder for the NFL.

"You know what? The only way I would consider it is to coach my sons," Sanders said (1:35). "He put an emphasis on "sons," suggesting he would want to coach both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. "I love Colorado. I love my Buffaloes. I love everything we’re building. I love what we’re doing, and I love Boulder, Colorado."

It was not the first time Sanders had reaffirmed his commitment to the Buffs. During a news conference before Colorado played the Texas Tech Red Raiders, he once again touched on the subject.

"I'm happy where I am, man," Sanders said. "I've got a kickstand down. You know what a kickstand is? ... That means I'm resting. I'm good, I'm happy, I'm excited. I'm enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here, truly do."

Until all the vacant NFL jobs are filled, Colorado fans will continue to bite their nails, hoping that Deion Sanders remains in Boulder, where he recorded a nine-win season and bowl-eligibility for the first time in eight years.

