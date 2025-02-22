"I think he's a bust" - CFB fans react as Greg Cosell predicts Shedeur Sanders to be a late round pick

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been the subject of differing views from both fans and analysts ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The common consensus has Sanders as one of the draft's top prospects to be the No. 1 pick with several teams needing a quarterback.

However, during Friday's segment of the "Ross Tucker" podcast, NFL analyst Greg Cosell criticized the NFL-bound Sanders' pocket awareness. Instead, he picked Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward as his QB1 in the Class of 2025.

“He’s (Sanders) got to clean up some stuff in the pocket," Cosell said. "He doesn’t have very good pocket awareness. He has a tendency to hold the ball with one hand. Overall, you're talking about a shorter QB, who's a pocket player.

"He's a ball distributor and an executor of the offense. He needs the system to work for him. I've spoken to people who think in an ideal world, he's a late first, early second-round type player. If I had to make a list, Cam Ward would be QB1."

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Cosell's analysis of Shedeur Sanders.

Some fans agreed with Cosell's bleak analysis of Sanders' future.

"I think he’s a bust," one fan tweeted.

"He will be out of the league in 4 years," another fan tweeted.

"That’s a bit high if teams drafted on ability not need," one fan tweeted.

The Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward debate rolls on

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward have swapped places as the Class of 2025 QB1 in most mock drafts with no clear indication of which of the players will end up as the No. 1 pick.

During Wednesday's segment of the "First Take," ESPN analyst Louis Riddick picked Ward as his QB1 over Sanders despite a shared history with the latter's father in the NFL.

"Right now, I have Cam No. 1," Riddick said. "If I was picking right now and I've talked to all these guys and everybody knows how much I love Deion Sanders and that is my guy and he has supported me from the time that we were players to now. I would objectively take Cam Ward first."

Last year's draft had a clear QB1 with Caleb Williams long projected to take the spot. This was despite the resurgence of Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2023, and promising seasons by Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix, all of whom were picked in the top 12.

This year's battle between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward developed as the 2024 college football season unfolded. It will likely go down to the wire when fans find out which quarterback will be picked first on draft night.

