"Staged" "He getting ready" - Fans divided over Shedeur Sanders' latest Cleveland Browns comments

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was invited to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis later this month. The Buffaloes quarterback has been projected as one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft alongside his teammate, Travis Hunter.

In a clip posted on ESPN's X page on Tuesday, the NFL-bound quarterback set fan's tongues wagging with his comments about playing with the Cleveland Browns on Madden 25. The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the draft.

"You know who I play with," Sanders said. "I like how they move around bro. I like the setup."

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Shedeur's comments about the Browns.

"Nah, that's where QBs go to die. I wanna see him have a nice long career," one fan commented.

Some fans thought that the Buffs QB was pandering to the Browns.

"Staged," one fan tweeted.

"This is weird, man. Nobody plays with the Browns on Madden unless they’re from there or a die hard. At this point, he’s trying too hard to get picked by them, and that’s not a good look. He’s talking way too much about being drafted by them," another fan tweeted.

"He getting ready," one fan tweeted.

Earlier, Browns GM Andrew Berry praised Shedeur Sanders after their meeting during the East-West Shrine Bowl dismissing the potential interference of coach Deion Sanders in his son's eventual NFL destination.

“I don't anticipate that being a problem,” Berry said. "Shedeur is a really impressive young man. He’s poised. He’s calm. He’s smart, and you can tell that he’s been raised by — quite honestly — a Hall of Fame dad. We’re going to get to know him even more over the course of the spring, but he’s really impressive.”

Shedeur Sanders named the No. 1 QB in the draft

In various mock drafts, the first quarterback off the board has oscillated between Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward and the divisive Shedeur Sanders. During Friday's segment of the "Joel Klatt Show," the analyst broke down the reasons why the Buffs QB was the best quarterback in the upcoming draft.

"If you really evaluate him as a quarterback and you take the name off the back of the jersey and you don't look at who his head coach is, I think he's a clear No. 1 quarterback," Klatt said.

"Shedeur has this beautiful combination of the ability to be a prototypical passer from the pocket, and he's got the precise ability to be a surgeon in those cases, and he also has the ability to be an artist."

Neither Cam Ward nor Shedeur Sanders has confirmed their participation in the NFL Combine ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft as the race to be the first quarterback off the board will likely go down to the wire.

