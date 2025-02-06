Former Jets scout sarcastically calls out Shedeur Sanders after his decision to snub NFL combine & play in flag football game

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders attended last week's East-West Shrine Bowl where he got to meet with NFL teams. Although he did not play in the Shrine Bowl and recently disclosed that he would not participate in the upcoming NFL combine either, the Buffs quarterback is still high on several mock drafts to be the first quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL draft.

On Wednesday, on X, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly questioned Shedeur's reported decision to play in Saturday's Super Bowl LIX flag football game but not participate in the combine and Shrine Bowl.

"So let me understand this as a former NFL Scout…Shedeur Sanders refused to participate in the East-West Shrine Practices and Game —and he will not throw at the Combine, but he will participate in a Flag Football Game. Got it," Kelly tweeted.

Shedeur Sanders makes favorable impression on NFL teams

Despite the mixed discourse regarding his NFL future, Shedeur Sanders impressed the executives from the teams that he interviewed with during the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan whose team holds the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft gave a glowing account to reporters of his meeting with the popular Buffs quarterback.

"You can tell he's been raised right," Callahan said. "He's mature, he has a really poised way about him. You can tell he's been in the spotlight and knows how to handle it. I enjoyed talking to him. Even though Shedeur didn't throw today, I got a chance to talk to him for 15 minutes, and that's one touchpoint to probably what's going to be multiple.

"The thing that stands out the most is his toughness," Callahan said. "He took some pretty big shots, and he kept rolling. He can stand in the pocket and deliver it. He can move and create a bit, he has some ability to move out of the pocket, and he does create on his own. The film is the film, but the rest of it is important – who they are, how they function, what their personality is."

Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry also praised the NFL-bound quarterback while speaking to reporters after their meeting while dismissing speculation that Sanders would snub the team were they to pick him in the draft.

"I don’t anticipate that being a problem,” Berry said. “Shedeur is a really impressive young man. He’s poised, he’s calm, he’s smart and you can tell that he’s been raised by - quite honestly - a Hall of Fame dad. We’re going to get to know him even more over the course of the spring but he’s really impressive.”

Shedeur Sanders has continued to generate discourse on his NFL future with every move he makes being put under the microscope ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 NFL draft.

