Shedeur Sanders to work with Tennessee coach at East-West Shrine Bowl as Titans face decision with No. 1 pick

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders recently revealed on his "2Legendary" podcast that he was decompressing outside the country after a long college football season. With the 2025 NFL draft approaching, Sander's status as one of the top draft picks has held constant in various mock drafts.

The NFL-bound quarterback will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl that will be held at the AT&T Stadium on January 30 and will be coached by Tennessee Titans offensive assistant Payton McCollum. The Titans hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and the game will bring together Sanders, who has been tabbed as the second quarterback off the board by ESPN, and McCollum who works for his prospective future team.

Trending

According to an ESPN report, Titans head coach Brian Callahan will also be in attendance at the game to scout Shedeur Sanders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Shedeur Sanders' draft status questioned

For a long time, mock drafts from ESPN and CBS Sports tabbed Shedeur Sanders as the first quarterback off the board but in recent weeks. However, Miami Hurricanes' quarterback Cam Ward has emerged as his main competitor for that title and the No. 1 player picked overall.

During last week's segment of the "Pat McAfee" show, analyst Pat McAfee talked about the popular Colorado quarterback's draft status vis-a-vis Cam Ward.

"Interesting conversation about Shedeur right now, and Cam Ward and all the quarterbacks coming out right now," McAfee said. "I am not a draft analyst, I do not study the film and project where the people are gonna get drafted. I've seen Shedeur spin it, I've seen Shedeur take massive hits. I know that Shedeur has been around NFL brains his entire life, I saw what they were able to do to Colorado." (38:00)

McAfee further revealed that draft evaluators were not as high on Shedeur Sanders being the No. 1 pick in what is considered a weak quarterback draft class.

"To turn it around from a nothing into a massive something and obviously, there are other stars around him and I just naturally assume that Shedeur is gonna be a guy in the NFL," McAfee said.

"Then you hear these drafts experts and they're saying that 'The people we're talking to are saying Shedeur ain't the No. 1 overall type of guy.' But there's people who aren't as high on Cam and Shedeur as quarterbacks as maybe we all are from outside looking in."

The future of Shedeur Sanders is one of the most intriguing ones in the NFL draft since it has been posited in some corners that his father, Deion Sanders could play a part in which team he ultimately joins. He could even further influence the decision if he takes one of the vacant NFL jobs that he has been extensively linked with.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.