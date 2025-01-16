Colorado coach Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime has been extensively linked with NFL jobs following the impending departure of his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, to the 2025 Draft. On Monday, the Buffs coach confirmed that he had conducted talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones regarding the vacant coaching job after the firing of Mike McCarthy last week.

During Wednesday's segment of the 2Legendary podcast, the NFL-bound Shedeur Sanders spoke at length about him and his brother Shilo not playing for their father for the first time in their careers (9:45).

"Why would I be tired of being coached by him? It's not like he really gets on my nerves," Shedeur said.

"He wants the best for me. He has the highest expectations that anybody could have. So, people ask me "So, how's it going to be playing for a new head coach?' The new head coach whoever it is, their expectations for me won't be higher than dad's is. So if anything, it will be a little bit easier because it's less pressure in that situation almost.

"Dad is my dad so there's more of a relationship and more of a super, super super purpose that you gotta play for. You're playing for the family name and that adds more pressure than it is playing for somebody else that you don't know and you didn't grow up with."

During last Wednesday's segment of Good Morning America, Coach Prime revealed under which circumstances he would depart Boulder and college football to coach in the NFL.

“The only way I would consider is to coach my sons. Not son. Sons,” Coach Prime said.

Coach Prime jokes about his departing sons

In a clip posted on the Well Off Media YouTube page, Coach Prime held his first team meeting of the year on Sunday and joked about Shilo Sanders who was renowned for being late and the impact of not coaching his sons next season.

"I can't explain how happy and how thoughtful and thankful I am for this day," Deion Sanders said. "I've been praying about this day. I've been anticipating this day.

"You gotta understand it's an emotional day for me because this is the first day I've been up here without two knuckleheads. ... this is the first day I'm coaching without my boys, which is a pleasure and honor for me. Now, I could just be a coach and not be a Dad. And I like that."

Coach Prime's decision on his future could have a domino effect in both college football and the NFL, with the charismatic coach's future the subject of intense speculation.

