Mike Greenberg gives Jerry Jones a taste of things to follow if he lures Coach Prime away from CU to join the Cowboys

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been linked to several NFL jobs with the impending departure of his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, to the 2025 NFL draft. Coach Prime led Colorado to bowl eligibility for the first time in eight years and registered a nine-win season in his first year in the Big 12 Conference.

On Monday, ESPN reported that Sanders and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a conversation regarding the vacant coaching job after the dismissal of Mike McCarthy.

During Tuesday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up," Mike Greenberg outlined what Jones will have to expect from the Buffs coach should he lure him away from Colorado.

"I have sat here every morning for the last seven and a half years and had all of you tell me Jerry Jones likes it when Get Up is talking about his team," Greenberg said. "Well, there's no better way to do that. There's no more performative move than to hire by far the most famous option to be your head coach. He will be the lead of everything, every single week, all of the time and I think he likes it that way."

After the news broke on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter interviewed Sanders and he reaffirmed his commitment to Colorado.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing," Sanders said. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."

When Coach Prime's relationship with Jerry Jones was examined

One of the jobs that Deion Sanders has been repeatedly linked to with the Las Vegas Raiders and the speculation only increased after Antonio Pierce was fired on Jan. 7.

Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders were tabbed as a package deal to the Raiders by "The Ringer's" Bill Simmons, who outlined why it would be a better fit for the father-and-son duo due to Mark Davis' personality as opposed to the Dallas Cowboys vacancy because of Jerry Jones' character.

"I'm with you," Simmons said in November. "Mark Davis is nothing like (Jerry Jones). First of all, his hair is beautiful, it really is impeccable. Secondly, he doesn't care who gets the spotlight, he just wants to be Raiders. That is the perfect, perfect move for them. Shedeur and Deion. People are saying Deion and Shedeur are gonna go to Dallas, not gonna happen."

Despite the speculation surrounding his future, Coach Prime held his first meeting of the year with his players on Sunday at Champions Center where he challenged them to achieve more next season.

