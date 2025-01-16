"We Sanders, baby" - Coach Prime gives fitting reply to Shedeur Sanders haters ahead of NFL Draft 2025

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is NFL-bound and has been tabbed in the latest ESPN Big Board as the No. 1 pick, which is held by the Tennessee Titans. Shedeur's NFL destination has been the subject of extensive speculation with his father, Buffs coach Deion Sanders, saying that he would have a say in whichever team his son eventually chooses.

During Wednesday's segment of the "2Legendary" podcast, Coach Prime who has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys' job, addressed the negative comments around his son's draft status ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft (1:20).

"Why are you the only kid that they hating on? Why are you among potential first round picks that they hating on? Because they want you to slide to their team. This game. This game. But we know that, we Sanders, baby!," Coach Prime said.

Shedeur Sanders NFL future addressed

On Wednesday, SNY insider Connor Hughes revealed during a Mailbag Q&A that the New York Giants are keen on drafting Shedeur Sanders and that they held an interest in the Buffs quarterback from as far back as last year.

“The talk around league circles has been (Shedeur) Sanders,” Hughes said. “It’s been that way since before the season ended. The Giants actually had a completed report on Sanders ready if he declared for last year’s draft. He would have been a target in the second or third round of the 2024 draft.

“That tells me the Giants are going to do everything they can to go up and get their quarterback,” he continued, concluding: “The biggest question … is if the Titans or Browns are willing to move back.”

During last week's episode of his "2Legendary" podcast, Shedeur Sanders revealed that the draft order did not worry him with the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns holding the top two picks (9:30).

"But honestly, I've been doing a lot of thinking. What's meant to happen is going to happen," Shedeur Sanders said. "I don't feel like God would ever put me in a place I'm not supposed to go. We made it everywhere that we have went and been successful. I'm not paying attention to people ... What these people saying or what these people saying.

"Because of course they're going to try to degrade you. They're going to try to paint a different picture of you. ... Anyway, I'm happy of the order. Whatever happens, happens. I know at the end of the day, God gonna put me on the right team."

Coupled with Coach Prime's future, Shedeur Sander's NFL destination is one of the most highly anticipated ones in recent years due to the volatility of the 2025 NFL Draft.

