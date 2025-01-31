"Shedeur Sanders for president" - CFB fans hyped up as Colorado QB makes his Super Bowl LIX prediction

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been meeting NFL teams during the East-West Shrine Bowl ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans asked the quarterback not to participate in the Shrine Bowl practices and game on Thursday.

During Thursday's segment of the "2Legendary" podcast, the NFL-bound quarterback chose the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

"I got the Eagles, I want Jalen Hurts to win Bro. He has a good story," Shedeur Sanders said. "I like him (Mahomes). I like Patrick for sure, but I just want the Eagles to win.

"The most important thing in football is being able to run the ball so they have Saquon Barkley. They're able to run the football, establish a lot of play-action passes and Jalen Hurts gonna do what he gotta do to win."

Fans in the comments were hyped by Shedeur Sander's response, as one wrote:

"Shedeur for president."

"That's why he's the goat."

Shedeur Sanders impressed NFL coach despite dad's interference

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has repeatedly stated in the past that he would be intimately involved in the decision about his son, Shedeur Sander's NFL ultimate destination. During the Shrine Bowl, the quarterback met with several teams, including the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans, and he FaceTimed his father to be part of the meetings.

While speaking to reporters after the meetings, Shedeur revealed his feelings about his charismatic father's active involvement in his draft future.

“I ain't know your parents being involved and wanting the best for you is a problem,” Shedeur Sanders said. "I think as parents, each and everyone will want the best for their kids.

"So, the fact that he has the opportunity to do that for me and he has the best quarterback in the country, he is supposed to do that."

While speaking to the media after the meetings, Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan, whose team holds the No. 1 pick for the 2025 NFL Draft, lavished praise on Shedeur Sanders.

"You can tell he's (Shedeur) been raised right," Callahan said. "He's mature. He has a really poised way about him. You can tell he's been in the spotlight and knows how to handle it. I enjoyed talking to him.

"The thing that stands out the most is his toughness. He took some pretty big shots, and he kept rolling. He can stand in the pocket and deliver it. He can move and create a bit, he has some ability to move out of the pocket, and he does create on his own."

It seems that Coach Prime's involvement in his draft process is not hurting Shedeur Sanders's draft prospects despite the speculation from several analysts throughout the season who predicted the opposite.

