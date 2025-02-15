"Doesn't want to get exposed" - Former Jets scout accuses Shedeur Sanders of intentionally skipping the 2025 NFL scouting Combine

The hype around Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as one of the top picks has continued to grow as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches. Recently invited to the 2025 NFL Combine, it's still unclear whether he will participate.

Ad

On Saturday, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly who has always been skeptical of Sander's draft status, made a bold claim on X about the quarterback missing the combine.

"Let me guess," Daniel Kelly tweeted. "Shedeur Sanders will not throw at the NFL Scouting Combine. The reason —he doesn’t want to be exposed in front of the NFL until the ink dries on his rookie contract —287/353 (81.3% of his completions in 2024 went to 5 receivers at Colorado).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No way in the world he’s going out there and ‘trying’ to work with a bunch of receivers he’s not familiar with and ‘see how it goes.’ That will not be exposed until he walks in the doors of his NFL team. It is only then his struggle to trust people will be exposed. Remember I said this."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shedeur Sanders tabbed as No. 1 draft pick

During Thursday's segment of the "Joel Klatt Show," analyst Joel Klatt predicted Shedeur Sanders to be the No. 1 pick during the 2025 NFL Draft and shared his thoughts on Sanders' future in the NFL.

"If you really evaluate him as a quarterback and take the name off the back of the jersey and you don't look at who his head coach is, I think he's a clear No. 1 quarterback," Klatt said. "Shedeur has this beautiful combination of the ability to be a prototypical passer from the pocket, and he's got the precise ability to be a surgeon in those cases, and he also has the ability to be an artist.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That combination doesn't come around a lot. His ability to create outside of the pocket (and) extend the play is Fran Tarkenton-esque. He's excellent in those situations. If you give him some time in the pocket, which Colorado did not generally with their offensive line, but if he has time and he can diagnose what's going on, he is surgical from the pocket. I believe that he has a chance to be much better in the National Football League than he was even at Colorado."

Despite his divisive status among both fans and analysts, NFL-bound Shedeur Sanders continues to appear among the top picks in various mock drafts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback