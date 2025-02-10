NFL legend Michael Vick delivered 5-word verdict on Shedeur Sanders & Jayden Daniels during last meeting

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has had a busy week after attending the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday with his father, Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes quarterback was also at the Super Bowl LIX flag football game on Saturday where he rubbed shoulders with renowned personalities like YouTuber Kai Cenat and Washington Commanders quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

In a clip posted on "Well Off Forever's" YouTube channel while posing with former NFL quarterback Michael Vick and Daniels, Vick made a huge proclamation about the NFL-bound Shedeur and Daniels (25:50).

"The future of the NFL," Michael Vick said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Shedeur Sanders' NFL fortunes tied to Cam Ward by Michael Vick

When he was meeting NFL teams at the Shrine Bowl, Shedeur Sanders spent a lot of time with former NFL quarterback Michael Vick who was full of praise for the Buffs QB and Miami's Cam Ward during an interview with "Champside" while tying their fortunes in the NFL to each other (0:30).

"I’m excited about Cam and Shedeur, you know. You only need two quarterbacks to enter the league every year to keep the train rolling,” Vick said. “I think those guys are game changers. I think they’re generational talents. The things that they’ve learned over the years, the people they’ve been around, the mentors they have… If you watch them on social media, the way they push each other, they’ll always be competitive forever.

“As long as Shedeur can watch Cam and see what Cam doing and Cam can watch Shedeur… They’ll both be in the film room, you know, just getting to it and making sure that—man, I meet you at the Pro Bowl, or meet you at the Super Bowl.”

The popular Buffs quarterback who has a close relationship with Cam Ward revealed how they dealt with speculation about cracks in their relationship ahead of the draft due to the competitiveness of the draft selection.

"It's cool that we're close because, if we wasn't, then the media would definitely try to pin us against each other," Shedeur Sanders said. "We definitely play around crazy and that's just the relationship. It's good that we have a relationship because a lot of people try to take things and put it out of context."

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward have traded places several times in various mock drafts in one of the closest races in recent memory to be the first quarterback off the board and the potential No. 1 pick during the 2025 NFL Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback