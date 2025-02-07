"Them Sanders men" - Deion Sanders's daughter Deiondra Sanders gushes over father & brothers as they steal the show on NFL honors red carpet

On Thursday, Deion Sanders attended the NFL Honors alongside his sons, Deion Sanders Jr. and the NFL-bound Shedeur Sanders. Coach Prime's ever-supportive daughter Deiondra Sanders celebrated her father and brothers attending the showcase event by reposting a picture of them together on her Instagram stories.

She captioned it:

"Mi Familia, Them Sanders men!!"

Image via Instagram/@deiondrasanders

The NFL honors took place on Thursday in New Orleans as the NFL continued festivities in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen was adjudged the league's MVP while Rams OLB Jared Verse took home Rookie of the Year honors.

During an interview with Fox's Jameis Winston on the NFL Honors red carpet, Deion Sanders reminisced about the journey that he had undertaken with his NFL-bound son, Shedeur Sanders since the QB started playing football and spoke about what his family hopes to achieve on draft night.

"You know what, we're thankful man," Sanders said. "We didn't aim to be the first pick, we just aimed to be the first round. High in the first round and we're gonna achieve that and his goal and his dream is to be drafted higher than I was. And I feel as though we're gonna achieve that as well."

Amidst speculation that Coach Prime could move to the NFL post his sons' departure from college football, the charismatic Buffs coach spoke about how he could never coach the pros in a segment of his We Got Time Now show earlier this week.

“I couldn’t coach pro ball,” Sanders said. “The way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn’t take it, as a man, and as a football enthusiast, and I care about the game. ... there is no way I could allow that to happen on my watch. That would be tough.”

The Buffs coach's revelation about his future in the NFL confirms that he is likely to stay in Boulder after Shilo and Shedeur Sanders departed for the league on the back of a successful 2024 college football season for Colorado.

