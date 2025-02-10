"I'm a top-three pick" - Shedeur Sanders gave a blunt reply to Angel Reese's simple question at the NFL flag football match

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders attended the NFL Honors ceremony with his father, Deion Sanders. On Saturday, Shedeur was present at the Super Bowl flag football game although he did not take part in the game.

In a clip posted on "Well Off Forever's" Instagram page, the NFL-bound quarterback had a blunt reply to Chicago Sky star Angel Reese asking him why he was not participating in the game.

"Why you not playing?" Reese asked.

"I'm a top three pick," Shedeur answered.

Shedeur Sanders addresses draft pick concerns

Shedeur Sanders spoke with ESPN on Friday about his draft status and the implications of not being the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Why would I be mad?" Sanders said. "These are good problems to have. You could be in a way worse situation. Being No. 1 doesn't really matter to me. It's all about fit. Yeah, I could go No. 1, but it may not be a fit. Or I could go No. 2, and it would be a fit. Or I could go No. 3, and it would be a fit. Any situation you’re going into is not going to be perfect, so the numbers don’t really matter to me.

"When I first got into meetings with NFL teams here [East-West Shrine game] terminology, alot of the things and ways they go about their business is the same thing."

During Friday's segment of ESPN's "First Take," Shedeur's father, Deion Sanders heralded his son's readiness for NFL football.

“Shedeur is prepared for this next level and this journey that he’s about to go on," Coach Prime said. "I think he’s the most equipped. I think he’s the best one for the job for any city. He’s always been scrutinized. He’s never had the best of, but he’s made the best of.

"Often times we draft these quarterbacks that have been on these elite teams then they get in these situations not conducive to success and that choke. So, I think he’s the most qualified by far.

“That’s a good spot (New York). Wherever. I’m going to put this in God’s hands because sometimes we desire things that aren’t right for us. So, whether he goes 1, 2 or 3, Shedeur already exceeded all expectations. He wants to top his daddy. His daddy was the fifth pick. So, he wants to go 1 to 4.”

Several mock drafts, including those by CBS Sports and ESPN, have narrowed the competition for the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft between Shedeur Sanders and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

