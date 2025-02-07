"I played QB in high school" - Coach Prime drops eye-catching remark while responding to raising Shedeur Sanders as a QB

With his draft status a matter of extensive discussion, quarterback Shedeur Sanders has continued to hold steady as a top-three pick in most mock drafts including CBS Sports and ESPN ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. On Thursday, the Colorado quarterback attended the NFL Honors Red Carpet alongside his father, Buffs coach Deion Sanders.

While speaking to Fox host, Jameis Winston on the red carpet at the event, the ever-supportive Coach Prime revealed how he nurtured Shedeur's quarterback instincts and what his son hoped to achieve in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"It's funny, I played quarterback in high school," Deion Sanders said. "I've always had that in me. And understanding defenses, I learned offenses. I called offenses my whole coaching career in U football and all through high school. So I was his (Shedeur Sander's) offensive coordinator as well.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know what, we're thankful man. We didn't aim to be the first pick, we just aimed to be the first round. High in the first round and we're gonna achieve that and his goal and his dream is to be drafted higher than I was. And I feel like he's gonna achieve that as well."

During a December segment of the "2Legendary" podcast, the popular Shedeur Sanders revealed his main goal of getting drafted before Coach Prime who was picked No. 5 by the Atlanta Falcons in 1989.

"My main goal is just to get drafted before dad did," Shedeur Sanders said. "So, that's it. I've gotta have one up on him. Does your dad actually buy your suits? Yes, he buys my suits. He's put me on a better path you know, something I wasn't ready for you know."

When Coach Prime revealed why Shedeur Sanders gets criticized

During a January segment of the "2Legendary" podcast, Coach Prime broke down the reasons why Shedeur Sanders was getting a lot of criticism from analysts ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft (1:20).

"Why are you the only kid that they hating on? Why are you among potential first round picks that they hating on? Because they want you to slide to their team. This game. This game. But we know that, we Sanders, baby!," Coach Prime said.

Where Shedeur Sanders lands after the Draft is one of the most intriguing variables in this year's draft with varying scouting reports from draft analysts inundating social media since the end of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback