Terrell Owens drops cheeky comment as NFL fan points out Shedeur Sanders' mistake in a statement defending Coach Prime

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders attended the East-West Shrine Bowl practices in Texas over the weekend although he will not participate. The Buffs quarterback also met with several teams, including the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants.

According to ESPN, the meetings with the NFL executives included FaceTime calls with his father, Deion Sanders, who stressed he would be involved in whichever team his son ultimately joins.

During a news conference on Saturday after the meetings, Shedeur Sanders addressed the question of his father's involvement in his NFL future.

“I ain't know your parents being involved and wanting the best for you is a problem,” Shedeur Sanders said. "I think as parents, each and everyone will want the best for their kids so, the fact that he has the opportunity to do that for me and he has the best quarterback in the country, he is supposed to do that. He made sure we understood, ‘We have a nice house, but this is all my stuff. This isn’t your stuff.'"

On Sunday, pro-Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens made a hilarious comment in the comment section of Sanders' interview, replying to a fan criticizing Sanders' grammar.

"When I read the quote, I knew someone was going to point out the grammar," Owens wrote.

Shedeur Sanders impresses NFL coach at Shrine Bowl

Shedeur Sanders met with several teams before the East-West Shrine Bowl. During a news conference on Saturday after the meetings, Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan praised the NFL-bound quarterback for his talent and maturity.

"You can tell he's been raised right," Callahan said. "He's mature, he has a really poised way about him. You can tell he's been in the spotlight and knows how to handle it. I enjoyed talking to him. Even though Shedeur didn't throw today, I got a chance to talk to him for 15 minutes, and that's one touchpoint to probably what's going to be multiple."

"The thing that stands out the most is his toughness," Callahan said. "He took some pretty big shots, and he kept rolling. He can stand in the pocket and deliver it. He can move and create a bit, he has some ability to move out of the pocket, and he does create on his own. The film is the film, but the rest of it is important – who they are, how they function, what their personality is."

Despite Coach Prime's apparent interference in his draft future, Shedeur Sanders impressed the team with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

