Former Jets scout urges NFL teams to question Shedeur Sanders' past behavior as 2025 scouting combine nears

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been tabbed as a potential No. 1 pick for months now with draft night drawing closer. Last week, he was invited to the NFL scouting combine, although it is unclear whether he will throw at the showcase event.

The battle to be QB1 for the 2025 class has boiled down to one between Sanders and Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward with diverging opinions on who the better prospect is.

On Thursday, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly, who has been critical of Sanders in the past, quote-tweeted a clip of the Buffs quarterback from the 2023 season when he seemingly eye-poked Colorado State Rams defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara during a 43-35 win.

Kelly, via his X account, "FIRST ROUND MOCK," urged NFL teams to investigate Sanders' conduct over the incident for which he escaped any punishment at the time.

"NFL teams need to question Shedeur Sanders about this at the Scouting Combine," Kelly said.

Last week, Kelly predicted that the NFL-bound Sanders would dodge the scouting combine.

"Let me guess," Daniel Kelly tweeted. "Shedeur Sanders will not throw at the NFL Scouting Combine. The reason —he doesn’t want to be exposed in front of the NFL until the ink dries on his rookie contract —287/353 (81.3% of his completions in 2024 went to 5 receivers at Colorado).

"No way in the world he’s going out there and ‘trying’ to work with a bunch of receivers he’s not familiar with and ‘see how it goes.’ That will not be exposed until he walks in the doors of his NFL team. It is only then his struggle to trust people will be exposed. Remember I said this."

Shedeur Sanders causes NFL team draft concerns

Last week, New York Post analyst Paul Schwartz reported that Sanders was posing concerns for the New York Giants, who hold the No. 3 pick during the 2025 NFL draft, due to the spotlight he commands and his father's influence on his career.

“There is no doubt the Giants are intrigued with Shedeur Sanders,” Schwartz wrote. "There is a concern that Shedeur has been coached by his father since high school, and the Giants saw firsthand the video-centric, everything-gets-documented ecosystem created at Colorado and the spotlight that both father and son seem to crave.”

After a meeting with Shedeur Sanders during the East-West Shrine Bowl at the beginning of the month, Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan, whose team holds the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, told reporters that he did not mind the quarterback's celebrity status.

