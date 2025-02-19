Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his competitor for the NFL Draft's first quarterback off the board, Cam Ward, are both invited to the NFL scouting combine later this month. Neither prospect has confirmed their participation in the showcase event.

During Wednesday's segment of ESPN's "On Draft," analyst Louis Riddick, who played with Coach Prime for the Atlanta Falcons, picked Ward as the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.

"Right now, I have Cam No. 1," Riddick said. "If I was picking right now and I've talked to all these guys and everybody knows how much I love Deion Sanders and that is my guy and he has supported me from the time that we were players to now. I would objectively take Cam Ward first."

Analysts divided over Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward

The NFL-bound Shedeur Sanders held extensive meetings with teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl two weeks ago and also got to interact with former NFL quarterback Michael Vick.

During an interview with "Champside," rather than pit Sanders and Cam Ward against each other, Vick instead tabbed both quarterbacks to build each other in the NFL (0:30).

"I’m excited about Cam and Shedeur, you know. You only need two quarterbacks to enter the league every year to keep the train rolling,” Vick said. “I think those guys are game changers. I think they’re generational talents. The things that they’ve learned over the years, the people they’ve been around, the mentors they have …

"If you watch them on social media, the way they push each other, they’ll always be competitive forever."

He added:

“As long as Shedeur can watch Cam and see what Cam doing and Cam can watch Shedeur … They’ll both be in the film room, you know, just getting to it and making sure that—man, I meet you at the Pro Bowl, or meet you at the Super Bowl."

During Tuesday's segment of "NFL Live," analyst Sam Acho broke down the reasons why Sanders was a better NFL prospect than Ward.

“Cam Ward’s style of play is kind of all over the place … You can’t just run around like you did in college … Shedeur Sanders, I feel like he is more of a cerebral quarterback," Acho said. "He’s not the most athletic, not even close, but one thing that I think he does better than most is his ability to anticipate throws.”

The race to be the first quarterback off the board on draft night between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward will likely go down to the wire.

