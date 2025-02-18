"I like how they move around" - Shedeur Sanders reveals the NFL team that has impressed him the most in Madden 2025

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami star Cam Ward are in a dead heat in most mock drafts as to which prospect will be the first QB off the board come draft night. The duo were recently invited to the NFL scouting combine, although it is unclear whether they will participate.

In a clip posted on Well Off Media's YouTube page on Tuesday, the NFL-bound quarterback spoke about only playing with the Cleveland Browns, who own the No. 2 pick in the draft on the Madden 25 game.

"You know who I play with," Sanders said (Timestamp: 3:05). "I like how they move around bro. I like the setup."

While speaking to reporters after meeting Sanders at the Shrine Bowl, Cleveland General Manager Andrew Berry lavished praise on the confident Buffs quarterback.

“I don't anticipate that being a problem,” Berry said. "Shedeur is a really impressive young man. He’s poised. He’s calm. He’s smart, and you can tell that he’s been raised by — quite honestly — a Hall of Fame dad. We’re going to get to know him even more over the course of the spring, but he’s really impressive.”

Coach Prime affecting Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft prospects

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has repeatedly stated that he would be intimately involved in choosing his son's future NFL team. The charismatic Buffs coach even FaceTimed teams during the East-West Shrine Bowl when Shedeur Sanders met team executives.

On Friday, New York Post's Paul Schwartz weighed in on the divisive Shedeur's draft prospects, revealing that the New York Giants were concerned about the attention he and his father command.

“There is no doubt the Giants are intrigued with Shedeur Sanders,” Schwartz wrote. "There is a concern that Shedeur has been coached by his father since high school, and the Giants saw firsthand the video-centric, everything-gets-documented ecosystem created at Colorado and the spotlight that both father and son seem to crave.”

While speaking to the media after meeting Sanders during the Shrine Bowl, Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan praised the popular quarterback.

"You can tell he's been raised right," Callahan said. "He's mature, he has a really poised way about him. You can tell he's been in the spotlight and knows how to handle it. I enjoyed talking to him. Even though Shedeur didn't throw today, I got a chance to talk to him for 15 minutes, and that's one touchpoint to probably what's going to be multiple."

Shedeur Sanders will command much attention in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL draft due to the added variable of his outspoken father playing a part in his future team.

