3 overrated SEC QBs who could see their stock slide in 2025 NFL draft ft. Jalen Milroe 

The SEC has always been a surefire producer of talent ready for the NFL. This season is no different, despite a down year for the conference during the college football playoffs.

Ad

Several players are in the running to be picked in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, which is almost always slanted towards quarterbacks, with six selected in the first 12 picks last year.

This year could buck that trend, however. Here's a closer look at three SEC QBs that could fall in the draft on Thursday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 SEC QBs who might slide in 2025 NFL draft

Ad

Trending

#3. Jalen Milroe

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe had mixed fortunes as a starter for Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer in the SEC, going 21-6 with some mindblowing games against the Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers, but also some downright torrid games, including the one against the Oklahoma Sooners.

In 38 games in college football, Milroe registered 6,016 yards for 45 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, but he has gotten mixed reviews from NFL evaluators.

"You've gotta have a clear, clear vision of how you're going to move forward with this guy," an NFC coordinator said via NFL.com. "He's one of the best athletes on the field. I just don't know how much better the accuracy is going to get. It's not like a Josh Allen or a Lamar Jackson coming out, where there were some accuracy issues, but they were still natural, whip throwers. [Milroe] just isn't a real natural thrower.

Ad

"Those guys just needed to clean up their base and fundamentals. I just don't see the accuracy getting that much better. I don't think it'll be at a level where you feel great about him dropping back and throwing the ball," he added.

During his meetings, the SEC star insisted that he did not want to be utilized as part of packages due to his superior running game and strictly wanted to play as a quarterback, which could see him slide down the QB pecking order in a class stacked with pocket passers like Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Quinn Ewers

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers entered the draft with question marks about whether he should have stayed in college for an extra year or declared for the draft.

At the beginning of the 2024 season, he was considered one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy, but by the end, his stock had fallen after a mixed season for the Longhorns, with calls to replace him with Arch Manning as QB1 mounting.

Ad

"The Texas kid, I wasn't a fan of," an AFC coordinator said, according to NFL Network. "He can hit short and intermediate, but he's like an all-arm thrower. He never uses his lower body and he's not accurate down the field."

In 37 starts in college football, Ewers registered 9,128 yards on 64.9% completion for 68 touchdowns, but his injury history, small frame and big game jitters could count against him in a stacked SEC QB class.

Ad

#1. Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart was a three-year starter at Ole Miss in the SEC under coach Lane Kiffin, and last season was his most productive when he tallied 4,279 passing yards and 29 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Dart has gotten some first-round buzz in the past few weeks, but according to the "NFL Network," not every NFL GM and scout is sold on his potential.

"There's still probably some lack of maturity to his game," an AFC scout said via NFL.com. "Some of the flash and swagger with the face paint, the chest beating. He's a guy you probably are still gonna have some bumpers around him and he's going to need some coaching.

Ad

"You look at that last game against Duke, his own head coach is like, 'Hey, he's kind of a knucklehead', and he checks to a pass and throws another touchdown. He can probably get a little off script. You're gonna have to rein him in," he added.

Dart was initially among the 17 prospects poised to attend the NFL Draft ceremony, but he reversed course last week and opted not to attend the event in Green Bay, a course usually taken by players whose draft prospects are uncertain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.