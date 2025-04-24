QB with unorthodox eye black Jaxson Dart does hilarious makeup of legendary Jon Gruden in viral clip

Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart is one of the best QBs in the 2025 class. Last week, Dart reversed course and decided not to attend the NFL draft ceremony in Green Bay.
Away from the rigors of the draft, during Wednesday's segment of the "Barstool" podcast, Dart had a hilarious exchange with Barstool analyst Jon Gruden, who asked the quarterback to paint his unique eye-black on him.
"I like the way that you play and I like the way that you look. Any chance that you can show me how you do it? Just don't tell anybody this," Jon Gruden said.
Dart willingly obliged and put some finesse into his work, helping Gruden put on the war paint. By the end of it, the Barstool analyst was more than satisfied with his look.
Jaxson Dart gets NFL advice from Jon Gruden
During his college football career with the USC Trojans and the Ole Miss Rebels, Jaxson Dart gained a reputation as one of the toughest quarterbacks due to his ability to take hits and continue playing or deliver a dime under pressure.
During Tuesday's segment of "Gruden's QB Class" the charismatic Jon Gruden praised Dart's toughness but advised him on how to utilize it in the NFL.
“I love that and I think it’s impressive, but I want you to change your playing style. I think it’s reckless, I think it’s careless, and I think it’s dangerous," Gruden said. "You’re the only guy who can’t play with a sore right shoulder….You’re going to be in the concussion protocol tent.
“There’s three kinds of quickness that I want you to keep working on every single day. The mind, we’ve got to get mentally quicker… We’ve got to get the arm quicker… And then, we’ve got to get the body quicker, and I mean twitchier… Every day when you go to work, it’s about how did I get quicker?”
Jaxson Dart took the advice from the Super Bowl-winning coach in stride and promised to incorporate his nuggets of wisdom into his game in the NFL.
"It’s definitely something that when I watch back and in those moments, I definitely see that it’s not smart hit to take," Jaxson Dart said. "So, that’s definitely something that I’m going to better at, but I’m always trying to be plus two… When you get hit with contact, I want to fall two yards forward."
Jaxson Dart has seen his draft stock rise in the past few weeks and is now considered a candidate for a first-round pick. In ESPN Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft, he is the No. 16 pick and the No. 3 quarterback off the board.
