QB with unorthodox eye black Jaxson Dart does hilarious makeup of legendary Jon Gruden in viral clip

Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart is one of the best QBs in the 2025 class. Last week, Dart reversed course and decided not to attend the NFL draft ceremony in Green Bay.

Ad

Away from the rigors of the draft, during Wednesday's segment of the "Barstool" podcast, Dart had a hilarious exchange with Barstool analyst Jon Gruden, who asked the quarterback to paint his unique eye-black on him.

"I like the way that you play and I like the way that you look. Any chance that you can show me how you do it? Just don't tell anybody this," Jon Gruden said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Dart willingly obliged and put some finesse into his work, helping Gruden put on the war paint. By the end of it, the Barstool analyst was more than satisfied with his look.

Jaxson Dart gets NFL advice from Jon Gruden

During his college football career with the USC Trojans and the Ole Miss Rebels, Jaxson Dart gained a reputation as one of the toughest quarterbacks due to his ability to take hits and continue playing or deliver a dime under pressure.

Ad

During Tuesday's segment of "Gruden's QB Class" the charismatic Jon Gruden praised Dart's toughness but advised him on how to utilize it in the NFL.

“I love that and I think it’s impressive, but I want you to change your playing style. I think it’s reckless, I think it’s careless, and I think it’s dangerous," Gruden said. "You’re the only guy who can’t play with a sore right shoulder….You’re going to be in the concussion protocol tent.

Ad

“There’s three kinds of quickness that I want you to keep working on every single day. The mind, we’ve got to get mentally quicker… We’ve got to get the arm quicker… And then, we’ve got to get the body quicker, and I mean twitchier… Every day when you go to work, it’s about how did I get quicker?”

Ad

Jaxson Dart took the advice from the Super Bowl-winning coach in stride and promised to incorporate his nuggets of wisdom into his game in the NFL.

"It’s definitely something that when I watch back and in those moments, I definitely see that it’s not smart hit to take," Jaxson Dart said. "So, that’s definitely something that I’m going to better at, but I’m always trying to be plus two… When you get hit with contact, I want to fall two yards forward."

Jaxson Dart has seen his draft stock rise in the past few weeks and is now considered a candidate for a first-round pick. In ESPN Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft, he is the No. 16 pick and the No. 3 quarterback off the board.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More