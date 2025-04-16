"Epic unboxing": OSU fans amazed by Ryan Day's surprise for legendary Jon Gruden

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden is renowned for winning Super Bowl XXXVII and for his pre-draft quarterback workouts with aspiring prospects. After resigning from the Las Vegas Raiders job in 2021, Gruden dabbled in analysis before taking a permanent job as a voice on Barstool Sports in November 2024.

On Tuesday, Gruden received a swag box from national championship-winning coach Ryan Day. Gruden unboxed the gear showing off golf balls, shoes, caps, hoodies, a signed jersey from quarterback Will Howard and a thank you note from Day.

Gruden captioned the post on X of his unboxing the swag box:

"Holy cow would you look at this... THE National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes sent us a box!!!! There are so many great players to name and so much history that I could've spent an hour opening this thing. Thank you Coach Day and for everything, I love it!" Jon Gruden wrote.

College football fans on X shared their reactions to Jon Gruden unboxing the surprise swag box from the national championship-winning Ohio State Buckeyes.

"Epic unboxing," one fan said.

Some fans hailed Gruden's epic unboxing of the Buckeyes merchandise.

"Passion for the game is like nun other! Get this get back in the NFL @NFL," a fan said.

"Good lord that's a heck of an unboxing," another fan said.

"Your best unboxing yet. Dress like a champion," one fan said.

Jon Gruden details Ohio State dream

Jon Gruden was born in Sandusky, Ohio, and during the unboxing of his surprise gift from Ohio State, he revealed that he had always dreamed of playing for the Buckeyes.

"You know why I wore No. 10 in high school? Art Schlichter baby! You guys think I don't know Ohio State? I'm from Ohio. I grew up wanting to be a Buckeye," Gruden said. [0:55]

Gruden was a backup quarterback at the University of Dayton before transitioning into coaching as a graduate assistant for the Tennessee Volunteers in 1986. From there, he became a passing game coordinator at Southeast Missouri State (1988).

He moved on to Pacific as a tight ends coach (1989) and the next year became an offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers (1990). In 1991, he became the Pittsburgh Panthers' wide receivers coach before moving on to become the Green Bay Packers' offensive assistant and eventually wide receivers coach (1992-1994).

Jon Gruden held the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator job between 1995 and 1997 before being appointed as the Oakland Raiders' head coach in 1998, a position that he held for four years. He made his name as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002-2008) where he won a Super Bowl in 2002. His last NFL job was as head coach of the Raiders once again between 2018 and 2021.

