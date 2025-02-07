CFB insider delivers bold verdict on Ryan Day's future at Ohio State after his massive $87.5 million contract extension

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day was rewarded with a bumper seven-year contract extension through to 2031 on Thursday. The contract, which is worth $87.5 million ($12.5 million annually), makes Day the second-highest-paid coach in college football, just behind Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart ($13.2 million).

During Thursday's segment of "The Number One Show," college football insider R. J. Young delivered a bold verdict on the recently extended coach's coaching career.

"Last thing that I think is important to point out on the Ryan Day front is, his name has not come up for the NFL, not once," Young said (6:40). "That's been really fascinating to see. We've seen Deion Sanders, Steve Sarkisian. We've seen so many different guys get mentioned casually. Even Matt Campbell to the Jets for a while. It hasn't happened to Ryan Day and I don't think that that's a coincidence.

"I think the man is going to finish his career at Ohio State and they're paying him that way. I have long thought that there is a shelf life on being a head coach. I don't think we're in the era where everybody wants to do it forever anymore. The money is getting so large and there is only so much stress that you can take. The stress of the job itself is getting to the guys."

Ryan Day makes his NFL stance clear

During Jan. 31's segment of the "Dan Patrick Show," the national championship-winning Ryan Day addressed speculation about his longtime status at Ohio State and whether he would consider a move to the NFL.

"You know, they don't really reach out to me," Day said (9:40). "They reach out I guess to my agent and that happens sometimes I guess, but we've not really engaged because I love Ohio State, and I wanna be here as long as I can. No, it's not a goal (coaching in the NFL), and I would say that I wouldn't consider that somewhere down the line.

"But my son is a sophomore in high school, my daughters are in middle school, and they love it here, and I wanna be here through their run through high school and then see what the next phase brings. But like I said, once the confetti fell, that was it on to next year."

With his lucrative contract extension on Thursday after a dominant national championship win, the Ryan Day era in Columbus seems to be just beginning.

