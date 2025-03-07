"That's what leaders do" - CFB analyst comes to Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders defense amid 'anonymous' comments

Colorado coach Deion Sander's son, Shedeur Sanders, had an eventful week at the recently-ended NFL scouting combine, where he opted not to throw but met with various teams.

A report by NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that an unnamed quarterback coach with an NFL franchise took umbrage at Shedeur's confident manner during the meetings.

During Thursday's segment of "The Number One College Football Show," analyst R. J Young criticized evaluators who have downsized Shedeur's leadership qualities after the combine, pinpointing the quarterback's Heisman support of Colorado teammate Travis Hunter.

"Shedeur Sanders is gonna be the No. 1 or No. 2 quarterback off the board," Young said (Timestamp: 4:52). "And I think what makes people upset about that is that my man got on his Leroy Thompsons and went and got his. He said, 'Money cometh to me now.' Somehow, there has been a narrative that Shedeur just ended up here.

"Even people who watch football for a living have talked themselves out of Shedeur being a 4,000 yards QB at Colorado throwing passes at a Heisman winner, Biletnikoff winner who he was yelling out loud, 'I want him to win the Heisman Trophy. We are feeding him the football because I want him to win the Heisman Trophy.'

"Why does he want him to win the Heisman? Because that's what Travis Hunter said out loud and Shedeur said, 'Let's go get it.' That's what teammates do, that's what leaders do."

Shedeur Sanders receives support from an analyst

The divisive Shedeur Sanders received support for his attitude as a top quarterback in the draft from Fox Sports analyst Mark Schlereth during Tuesday's segment of "Breakfast Ball."

"Show me a quarterback who's not arrogant," Schlereth said. "You ever sit with a guy who's going to be a star quarterback? Most of them are arrogant. Most of them have a lot of belief in what they do. He's incredibly accurate.

"So he'll pick you apart that way. He processes quickly. Like, all those things to me are big-time attributes. So I don't worry about what the evaluators say about Shedeur Sanders. I think the guy is a big-time player."

According to the latest CBS Sports mock draft, Shedeur Sanders is projected to fall to No. 6 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders after the conflicting reports from the NFL scouting combine about the outcomes of his meetings.

