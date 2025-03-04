"Don't think he is crazy arrogant" - Shedeur Sanders fans trash alleged NFL coach's attempt to berate Colorado QB

Despite not throwing at the NFL scouting combine, quarterback Shedeur Sanders took meetings with several NFL teams in Indianapolis last week. Sanders and Miami Hurricanes' quarterback Cam Ward are expected to be the highest-picked QBs during the 2025 NFL Draft, but both opted not to participate in the showcase event.

Ad

On Monday, an NFL fan account, @nflpreme, shared insider Josina Anderson's report about an unnamed quarterback coach's thoughts on the NFL-bound Shedeur's confident demeanor and the fame that he commands.

"An unnamed QB coach from a top-7 pick team took issue with Shedeur Sanders’ perceived arrogance and brashness in his team interview, but league sources suggest there’s more to the story.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"According to @josinaanderson, this coach appears to have a problem with athletes who achieve broad fame and financial success before entering the NFL—a growing reality in the NIL era"

Ad

College football fans on Instagram reacted to the assessment of Shedeur Sanders by the unnamed NFL quarterback coach.

"I don’t think he is crazy arrogant," one fan wrote.

"U need to be confident to succeed in the nfl fuc," another commented.

"Coach from a “top 7 pick team” is not holding any credibility. There is a reason why your team has a high draft pick 🚮 ," one fan wrote.

Ad

CFB fan reactions (Credit: Instagram/@nflpreme)

Shedeur Sanders gets mixed review from NFL insider

For a long time, Shedeur Sanders has been tabbed as the possible No. 1 pick during the 2025 NFL Draft, but in recent weeks, Miami's Cam Ward has emerged as a strong competitor for the spot.

Ad

Both quarterbacks did not throw at the combine last week and during an interview with "ChatSports," veteran NFL insider Greg Cosell gave the divisive Buffs quarterback a mixed review.

"He's (Shedeur) a different kind of player," Cosell said (0:35). "He needs his team around him. He's a pocket quarterback. And in the NFL, guys who are kind of pure pocket quarterbacks have to be super high level at everything, pre-snap, post-snap.

Ad

"They need the team, they need to be protected. He's a lowercase CJ Stroud type. He's not as good as Stroud, not as good prospect, doesn't throw it as well. He's a ball distributor; he's a point guard."

Expand Tweet

The draft status of Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most intriguing storylines as draft night approaches with both fans and analysts divided on the Colorado quarterback's potential in the NFL and whether his father, Deion Sanders' influence and the media spotlight that they command will influence teams' decisions on draft night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback