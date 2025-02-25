Former Bengals star Chad Ochocinco stands behind Shedeur Sanders after his polarizing decision to not throw at the 2025 NFL combine

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will not throw at the upcoming NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, according to an ESPN report. Sanders has been projected as one of the top quarterback picks in the upcoming NFL draft alongside Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward.

Ad

During Monday's segment of the "Night Cap," former Cincinnati Bengals star Chad Ochocinco weighed in on the NFL-bound Shedeur's decision not to throw at the combine.

"Yeah, I don't have a problem with that at all," Ochocinco said (1:14:00). "There's enough film out there of Shedeur Sanders, we know he can throw the ball. There's no need to throw in front of the scouts, throw where it's most important. If the scouts wanna see you throw, you have the film, turn it on. You have a lot of film. From Jackson State to Colorado. We know what he can do, we know what he can do with his arm.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We've seen him do it before. Pro Day is where it's gonna be nice. 'Y'all come out here wanna see me throw, head to the Pro Day.' There are certain people that have to put that presentation on as far as throwing and as far as what they can do agility-wise at the QB position at the combine. Shedeur is not one of them."

Ad

Ad

Sanders' biggest competitor for the QB1 of the 2025 NFL draft, Cam Ward, is expected to work out at the combine, leading to polarizing discourse about the Buffs QB's decision to opt out of throwing in front of NFL scouts.

Controversial former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly opined on X that Shedeur Sanders opting out of the combine was due to the unfamiliarity with the wide receivers that he would be forced to throw to in Indianapolis, informing his decision to throw at Colorado's Pro Day instead.

Ad

Analyst Shedeur Sanders tabbed as Class of 2025's best QB

After his decision not to throw at the NFL scouting combine was made official, the discourse around Shedeur Sanders reached fever pitch, with some analysts giving Cam Ward the edge over the Buffs quarterback.

During Monday's segment of the "Joel Klatt Show," Klatt broke down the reasons why he picked Sanders to be his No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft despite varying reports from various analysts.

Ad

“[Shedeur] is equal parts surgeon and artist… When he needs to be, he can be a surgeon and he can sit in the pocket and just dice people up, and he anticipates as well as anybody in this draft, he’s hyper-accurate,” Klatt said (6:30). “So he’s got that ability to just be the prototypical pocket guy, dicing you up down the field, intermediate zones, driving the football, throwing with touch.

Ad

“So he’s got that surgeon capability that you would wanna see. But he also has something more. And this is why he’s my No. 1 player. He’s got this ability to be an artist. Shedeur does an amazing job of creating when things aren’t there, which he had to do quite a bit, by the way.”

Ad

Shedeur Sanders will throw to the Buffs wide receivers at Colorado's Pro Day, echoing last year's No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams, who also opted out of throwing at the combine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place