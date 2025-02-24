"Is this the kind of teammate NFL players want?" - Former Jets scout calls out Shedeur Sanders by pulling out his controversial clip

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will not throw at the NFL scouting combine later this month in Indianapolis. The news was reported on Monday by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who further said the QB will instead conduct meetings with various NFL teams and throw to his Buffaloes wide receivers at Colorado's Pro Day.

On Monday, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly, who has been critical of Shedeur in the past, quote-tweeted a clip of the Buffs quarterback seemingly pushing one of his offensive linemen during the season while posing a question to NFL teams.

"Is this the kind of teammate NFL players want? Shedeur Sanders is shown shoving his own offensive lineman in this video clip vs. Nebraska," Kelly tweeted from his 'First Round Mock' account on X.

Last week, Kelly predicted on X that the NFL-bound Shedeur Sanders would not throw at the combine and broke down the reasons why.

"Let me guess," Kelly wrote. "Shedeur will not throw at the NFL Scouting Combine. The reason —he doesn’t want to be exposed in front of the NFL until the ink dries on his rookie contract —287/353 (81.3% of his completions in 2024 went to 5 receivers at Colorado).

"No way in the world he’s going out there and ‘trying’ to work with a bunch of receivers he’s not familiar with and ‘see how it goes.’ That will not be exposed until he walks in the doors of his NFL team. It is only then his struggle to trust people will be exposed. Remember I said this."

Analyst predicts Shedeur Sanders to fall in draft

Shedeur Sanders has continued to divide opinions about his draft status as draft night draws closer. During Friday's segment of the "Ross Tucker" podcast, NFL analyst Greg Cosell gave his opinion about the Buffs quarterback's status, predicting that he will fall further than the projected top three.

“He’s (Sanders) got to clean up some stuff in the pocket," Cosell said. "He doesn’t have very good pocket awareness. He has a tendency to hold the ball with one hand. Overall, you're talking about a shorter QB, who's a pocket player.

"He's a ball distributor and an executor of the offense. He needs the system to work for him. I've spoken to people who think in an ideal world, he's a late first, early second-round type player. If I had to make a list, Cam Ward would be QB1."

Fans and analysts alike will wait in anticipation about the quarterback's draft status after he opted to not throw in the NFL scouting combine, much like last year's No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams, decided to do.

