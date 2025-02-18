Deion Sanders' offensive weapon flexes catching skills heading into 2025 NFL combine

Colorado coach Deion Sanders had one of the most lethal wide receiver rooms in college football last season as the Buffaloes bucked preseason trends to finish with a respectable 9-4 record and bowl eligibility for the first time in eight years. Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester was one of the Buffs' best players behind his NFL-bound teammates, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the 2024 Heisman winner, Travis Hunter.

Ad

Wester tallied 931 yards on 74 receptions resulting in 10 touchdowns last season and was responsible for one of Colorado's most iconic moments of the season when he caught a Hail Mary pass from Shedeur in overtime to win a Week 4 game against Baylor.

On Monday, a clip of one of Deion Sander's prime weapons from last season running routes and catching balls ahead of the NFL combine was posted on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Deion Sanders' son asked for LaJohntay Wester's transfer

LaJohntay Wester started his college football career playing for the Florida Atlantic Owls for four years before entering the transfer portal and joining the Deion Sanders project in Boulder in January 2024. Before he joined, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders specifically asked for the wide receiver to join him in Boulder via a tweet on X.

"We want @la_wester in Boulder," Shedeur Sanders tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In an interview with "Buffs Zone" before the season started, Wester who joined Colorado alongside his brother, linebacker Jaylen Wester, revealed that the family atmosphere fostered by Deion Sanders influenced his decision to join the team.

“Coach Prime, and just this environment, this family,” LaJohntay Wester said. “It’s a big jump for us because we come from Florida. It’s far from Florida; a big adjustment but we’ve been taking risks all our life so me and my brother, it was a no-brainer for us to come here and get the exposure, get coached by NFL talent. It was great."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Deion Sanders finally granted Wester the No. 1 jersey that he craved after a stellar performance against the Cincinnati Bearcats lavishing praise on the wide receiver during his postgame news conference.

“LaJohntay, we blessed him with ... He wanted No. 1 when he came here, and No. 1 ain't something you acquire. It’s something that’s given to you,” Deion Sanders said. “I’m old school. So, we presented that. He earned it. So, I gave it to him tonight.”

Despite not being as heralded as teammates Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, LaJohntay Wester was one of the Colorado Buffaloes' best performers in a season where they often surprised their opponents with their vast array of offensive weaponry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place