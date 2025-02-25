"Is this the kind of behavior NFL teams want?" - Former Jets scout calls out Shedeur Sanders iconic celebration from his Colorado days

The big news of the week was that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders would reportedly not throw at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis although he would meet various NFL teams. In ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper's latest mock draft released on Tuesday, the Buffs quarterback would fall to No. 7 to the New York Jets during the NFL draft as the second quarterback behind Miami's Cam Ward who was No. 2.

On Tuesday, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly, who has become increasingly critical of the Buffs QB, continued his barrage of withering assessments of his character with a post on X questioning his behavior.

He quoted a clip of Shedeur Sanders celebrating in front of Arizona State fans with his iconic watch-tapping celebration after Colorado beat the Sun Devils 27-24 in 2023.

"Is this the kind of behavior NFL teams want in a quarterback? Here’s Shedeur Sanders taunting a section of fans at a stadium," Kelly tweeted.

Ex-NFL star defends Shedeur Sanders not throwing at combine

Shedeur opting out of throwing at the NFL scouting combine is not a new phenomenon. Last year's No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams also opted out of the exercise but the Buffs quarterback's decision has continued to inspire discourse among both fans and analysts after the revelation.

During Tuesday's segment of "Night Cap," former NFL star Chad Ochocinco weighed in on the divisive Shedeur's decision to skip throwing at the combine.

"Yeah, I don't have a problem with that at all," Ochocinco said (1:14:00). "There's enough film out there of Shedeur Sanders, we know he can throw the ball. There's no need to throw in front of the scouts, throw where it's most important. If the scouts wanna see you throw, you have the film, turn it on. You have a lot of film. From Jackson State to Colorado. We know what he can do, we know what he can do with his arm.

"We've seen him do it before. Pro day is where it's gonna be nice. 'Y'all come out here wanna see me throw, head to the pro day.' There are certain people that have to put that presentation on as far as throwing and as far as what they can do agility-wise at the QB position at the combine. Shedeur is not one of them."

Shedeur Sanders continues to prove his worth as one of the most intriguing prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL draft as his status keeps climbing and plunging even as the combine has rolled around.

