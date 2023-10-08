The Colorado Buffaloes were made to sweat against the Arizona Sun Devils, but quarterback Shedeur Sanders seemingly did not feel the heat.

After needing a late Alejandro Mata field goal to win the game 27-24, Shedeur shrugged off how difficult the game was while speaking to reporters.

“It was just like practice,” Sanders said, “Just trusting the play call. Understand what time it is. They left too much time on the clock, and we knew that. Nobody on the sideline panicked or flinched. Nobody didn’t believe it. I knew what would happen because you’re going to do what it takes to win. But they left too much time on the clock.”

The quarterback celebrated just like his father would during his playing days. He ran to the ASU fans and performed his now-famous watch tap celebration.

Shedeur Sanders has a mixed game with five sacks

In the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils, Shedeur Sanders had already been sacked 25 times this season. He was sacked five times against ASU.

An anonymous Pac-12 assistant coach gave an interview to The Athletic claiming that it was not coincidental that Deion Sander's son was getting sacked so many times. It is all part of a strategy.

“I think they want to rack up some stats for Shedeur," said Deion. "He reads on to the ball a long time. He takes sacks because he doesn’t want to affect his completion percentage. He’s playing a little different than he did earlier in the season. Before he showed that, he was willing to step up and escape through the B-gaps. Now, he’s retreating more.”

Deion Sanders addressed the issue of QB Shedeur Sanders getting sacked more than other FBS quarterbacks once again.

“He’s mad,” Coach Prime said, “He’s upset with how this looks. He’s upset with the way it’s going. He’s upset with hit after hit after hit. You think he’s happy being the most sacked guy in college football?"

The sacks Shedeur Sanders suffers don't affect his standing with CFB insiders. ESPN analyst Jordan Reid said in the "First Draft Podcast" that he is delighted by the QB.

“Shedeur Sanders has blown me away," Reid said, “I’ve been enjoying diving into his film. As a former quarterback, I love seeing super accurate guys, and I think he has the best accuracy of any quarterback in this class. He has a plan all the time. He understands how to attack coverage, but what I like the most about Shedeur is he embraces the spotlight.”

Year one at the FBS level is going well for Shedeur. If he stays next season, there's no telling just how good he could become.