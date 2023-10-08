Deiondra Sanders flaunts bright pink dress with her gorgeous pals ahead of Week 6 Colorado-ASU game

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra, is a huge supporter of whichever team her father coaches, and since he landed in Boulder, Deiondra has been one of his biggest cheerleaders.

After a miserable two weeks during which the Buffaloes lost to the Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans, the clash against the Arizona State Sun Devils was expected to be a stroll in the park for Colorado. It was anything but.

The passionate Deiondra Sanders, who has hosted watch parties during Buffs matches and is known for her strong fashion sense, stunned fans with her choice of chic attire.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

She showed off her stylish pink dress on her Instagram stories with her pals, including Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

Image via Instagram

The duo was joined by ESPN's studio anchor, Christine Williamson.

Deion Sanders unhappy despite Colorado's win

The Colorado Buffaloes relied on a last-minute field goal by Alejandro Mata to beat Arizona State, a team that they were expected to blow out, 27-24.

In the post-game press conference, Deion Sanders was fuming at the manner in which his team won the game.

“Wonderful win — we played like hot garbage,” Sanders said. “I’m trying to figure this out. Sick of it. I really am. I’m sick of us coming out and putting forth the effort we put forth in the first half.

"We’re better than that. We got to start showing that. I expect to win in a better fashion than that. I have greater expectations. We’re better than this. We really are.”

Earlier in the week, an anonymous Pac-12 assistant coach gave an interview to The Athletic and insinuated that Deion Sander's son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was allowing himself to get sacked to boost his passing statistics.

Shedeur Sanders was sacked three times in the game against ASU, and Deion Sanders was direct when talking about the issue.

“He’s mad,” Coach Prime said. “He’s upset with the way this looks. He’s upset with the way it’s going. He’s upset with hit after hit after hit. You think he’s happy being the most sacked guy in college football?"

The Colorado coach had a parting shot for the gathered journalists.

“I’m sick of these consistent holes that we’re displaying and the penalties,” Sanders said. “We’re so much better. I apologize for my anger, but I don’t accept mediocrity. Maybe you do, maybe you can live with it. Maybe you sleep with it. Maybe you’re comfortable with it. But I’m not.”

Colorado fans will be glad that the standards expected of their program have risen so highly in just a year after a woeful 1-11 record last season.