"Royal queen" - Fans react to Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders' look on IG

Deiondra Sanders is known for being the first-born daughter of the legendary Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime.

The outspoken Deiondra is regularly seen cheering on her father's teams and is also known for her stylish fashion choices. She also owns a shoe business named 'House of Sole' and her own hairline named 'Love Me Extensions'.

Deiondra, who is also the director of communications for Sc3 Sports Management recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram. It had the caption, "This ain't for everybody," which left fans impressed.

Reaction to Deiondra's post

Last week, she was pictured attending a charity gala involving Afrikicks, which is an organization that aims to provide shoes for children in Africa. Even then, her outfit made her trending news.

Earlier in the year, Coach Prime's daughter also partnered with Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian. The latter is a known fashion enthusiast and launched her new venture 'Game Day Fashions'.

Will Coach Prime go to the NFL?

The start that Coach Prime has had at Colorado has surpassed expectations. It has left several analysts scratching their heads at how a coach who flipped the roster could get such immediate success.

Deion Sanders has been linked with a future potential move to an NFL franchise if he keeps up the positive results with Colorado. One has to keep in mind that he was also an unqualified success in his previous job at Jackson State.

College football analyst Joel Klatt appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and gave information on Coach Prime potentially departing for the NFL.

"I don't know if he's gonna be at Colorado for sure, but I can tell you for sure, he's not going to the NFL. Deion doesn't want to coach in the NFL. He's told me that point-blank to my face. He believes that his role is more as a mentor. He loves coaching kids, and this is where he feels called."

Klatt further expounded on the motivations that spurred Sanders to be a college football coach.

"In fact, the word that he used with us in our meeting - and you'll know this because he's very forward about his faith - he believes this is his ministry. To be there for kids in college. Be a father figure to kids in this moment in their life."

These sentiments will come as good news to the Buffaloes fraternity who have started dreaming big with Coach Prime at the helm.