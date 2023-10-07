Who will be the Colorado starting QB today? Exploring Buffaloes' QB depth chart ahead of Week 6 game vs. Arizona State

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils in a match that is seen as a must-win for the vastly improved Buffaloes after a punishing two weeks against Oregon and USC.

After the narrow loss against the USC Trojans, Sanders was not celebrating. Instead, speaking to the reporters during the week, he challenged his team to find a way to win against the Sun Devils.

"Last week was not about expectations, last week was about winning," Sanders said. "This week is more about expectations than many of the other weeks because there's an expectation that we have of ourselves to go in and win this game. You want to win every game, but you really expect to win some games a lot more than others."

The Colorado Buffaloes' starting QB will be the brilliant Shedeur Sanders who almost sparked a comeback against the USC Trojans during week 5 action.

An anonymous Pac-12 assistant coach made waves when he made some astonishing claims about Shedeur Sanders statistics in an interview with The Athletic.

“I think they want to rack up some stats for Shedeur," said Deion. "He really holds on to the ball a long time. I think he takes sacks because he doesn’t want to affect his completion percentage. He’s playing a little different than he did earlier in the season. Before he showed that, he was willing to step up and escape through the B-gaps. Now, he’s retreating more.”

Sanders had a simple reply in his pre-game press conference.

"Whatever coach said that is Goofy. He's lame. Right hand to God, he would rather have me than his guy."

Kenny Dillingham, the Arizona State coach was also full of praise for Shedeur in his press conference before the clash.

“Seeing him (Shedeur) put it together here in college, it doesn’t shock me,” Dillingham said. “He is an older version of what that 17-year-old was. (It) is very hard to get him uncomfortable. He is always comfortable, and even if you hit him, he gets up.”

Colorado's QB depth chart

Let's take a look at the revised Colorado QB depth chart:

Shedeur Sanders

Ryan Staub

Gavin Kuld

Arizona State QB Depth Chart

Trenton Bourguet will be the Sun Devil's starting quarterback having taken over the starting duties due to Jaden Rashada's long-term injury.

Let's take a look at the Sun Devil's QB depth chart:

Jaden Rashada

Trenton Bourguet

The match between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona State Sun Devils will be televised on the Pac-12 Network at 6:30 p.m. ET.