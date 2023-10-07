Pac-12 Coach labels Deion Sanders' son a 'stat-padder' for getting sacked frequently

Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders has had quite the season so far after making the step up from the FCS with Jackson State to the FBS with Colorado.

He has fit in seamlessly and currently stands at No. 2 among college football quarterbacks for passing yards with 1,781 yards resulting in 15 touchdowns versus only two interceptions.

Shedeur Sanders has been sacked 25 times already in his five games this season and an anonymous assistant coach in the Pac-12 made an extraordinary declaration as a result.

So, what has the 21-year-old QB been accused of?

Coach makes allegations against Deion Sanders' son

Shedeur Sanders gained recognition as one of the most prominent quarterbacks in college football, with a 74.8% pass completion rate. His incredible performance prompted an anonymous Pac-12 coach to speak to The Athletic and make an extraordinary claim about Sander's statistics.

“I think they want to rack up some stats for Shedeur. He really holds on to the ball a long time. I think he takes sacks because he doesn’t want to affect his completion percentage. He’s playing a little different than he did earlier in the season. Before he showed that, he was willing to step up and escape through the B-gaps. Now, he’s retreating more.”

Can Shedeur Sanders get better?

Shedeur Sander's statistics show that he is mixing it with the best quarterbacks nationally even though he is the only one who hasn't played at the FBS level in his career.

Fox analyst Keyshawn Johnson appearing on an episode of "Undisputed" believes that Shedeur Sanders outplayed Caleb Williams during USC's clash with Colorado.

“He has been working with more than Shedeur. He’s [Caleb Williams] been playing college football for three years at the power five level and Shedeur has only been playing it for four games.”

Skip Bayless also remarked that the CFB fraternity needs to extend grace to Deion Sanders' son due to his inexperience at this level.

“If we could quickly just see Shedeur’s touchdowns, we can just see the throws. He gets better by the throw to me because, to your point, he just hadn’t played this level of football.” Skip Bayless said, “We got to give him a little bit of a break a little bit of a pass.”

Shedeur is playing in a limited albeit talented Colorado team whose roster was upended by Deion Sanders a few months ago and is still inexperienced at this level.

NFL executives are eagerly eyeing his potential and statistics indicate he's an elite QB, suggesting that there's even more room for growth.