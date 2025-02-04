Ex-Iowa HC Lisa Bluder talks about manifestation shared with Caitlin Clark while looking at other Hawkeyes legends’ retired jerseys

Former Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder reflected on the retired jerseys of Haweyes legends, most recently Caitlin Clark, and a manifestation the two shared during Clark's college career on "The Ringer WNBA Show."

"I remember going into Carver (Arena) many of times with Caitlin and looking up at Megan Gustafson's retired jersey, Michelle Edwards' retired jersey and saying 'Yours is going to be up there someday, kiddo,'" Bluder recalled.

Bluder's manifestation came true this weekend, less than a year after Clark played her last game for the Hawkeyes. The Rookie of the Year recipient visited her alma mater for Sunday's game between Iowa and then-No. 4 USC. The unranked Hawkeyes pulled off a 76-69 upset win over the Trojans, who have since fallen to No. 7. Iowa honored Clark by retiring her college number, 22, and raising it into the rafters with her former coach in attendance.

"I hope she can just take it all in," Bluder said of Clark's jersey retirement. "I hope that she puts it in her memory bank. You know, we talk a lot about be where your feet are, and I hope that she's really there."

Caitlin Clark returning home

In just one season with the Indiana Fever, Clark has established herself as one of the top guards in the WNBA, racking up awards including Rookie of the Year, AP Female Athlete of the Year and Time's Athlete of the Year and being named to the All-WNBA first team.

Even so, she still feels connected to her roots with the Hawkeyes and acknowledged that she was nervous ahead of her jersey retirement on Sunday.

"You kind of just have those butterflies in your stomach when you walk in here," Clark said before Sunday's game. "Not so much for a basketball game now, but obviously just to be around everybody and to enjoy this environment."

Bluder, who retired in the spring after 24 seasons leading the Hawkeyes, said she hoped her former star guard could appreciate her jersey retirement despite the nerves and her other commitments and could focus on the fans who came to help her cement her legacy.

"I just want her to open herself up to all the fans and all the people that are coming there just to say thank you to her," Bluder said.

