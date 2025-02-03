Ex-Iowa star Gabbie Marshall drops 4-word reaction to wild celebration with Jada Gyamfi after Hawkeyes’ win vs JuJu Watkins’ USC

Former Iowa star Gabbie Marshall was on hand to witness the Hawkeyes take down No. 4 USC in a huge upset victory on Sunday. Iowa emerged with a 76-69 win over the Trojans, and after the game, Marshall was shown celebrating on the court with junior forward Jada Gyamfi.

Marshall, who spent five seasons with the Hawkeyes from 2019 to 2024, was pumped up following the big win for her former team. She reshared Iowawbb's Instagram picture of her and Gyamfi's wild celebration on her story.

"This explains us perfectly 😂 @jadagyamfi," Marshall wrote in her caption.

Gabbie Marshall's Instagram post (@gabbie.marshall/IG)

Gabbie Marshall and Jada Gyamfi played together for two seasons at Iowa before Marshall's graduation. She went undrafted in the 2024 WNBA draft and announced her retirement from basketball. The ex-Hawkeye guard is currently pursuing her master's from the University of North Carolina.

Although Gyamfi was not in the lineup for the USC matchup, senior guard Sydney Affolter and Villanova transfer Lucy Olsen were the stars of the game, combining for 39 points and 13 rebounds to take down the heavily favored Trojans, led by JuJu Watkins. It was only USC's second loss of the season.

Gabbie Marshall stands proud as Caitlin Clark's jersey retired at Iowa

Gabbie Marshall was at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the Sunday matchup against USC because she was part of the ceremony to retire her former Iowa teammate Caitlin Clark's No. 22 jersey.

She was seen beside several former Hawkeyes, Kate Martin, Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock, during the postgame event.

Clark, who set the record for the most points in NCAA Division I history—3,951 points playing four seasons at Iowa—had her stellar career immortalized by the university as it marked her No. 22 jersey among the rafters.

Gabbie Marshall shared a video of the ceremony on her Instagram story as Clark's jersey was hoisted up, and the crowd at the arena gave the two-time national player of the year a standing ovation.

"So proud of you CC," she wrote, adding two white heart emojis.

Screenshot via Instagram (@gabbie.marshall/IG)

Iowa's Instagram account also shared touching images of Marshall reuniting with her former teammates, Clark and Martin, backstage as the trio embraced each other.

All three players were part of the Hawkeyes' historic 2023 and 2024 campaigns, where they led the team to the NCAA national championship game on both occasions. Unfortunately for them and their fans, Iowa fell short of winning the national title in both final appearances, losing to LSU and South Carolina.

