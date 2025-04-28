Ex-MEAC Player of the Year Blake Harper commits to Creighton

Howard guard Blake Harper confirmed his new home for the upcoming season after spending his freshman season with the Bison. On March 23, On3 Sports reported that Harper had entered his name in the transfer portal.

On Sunday, reports emerged that Blake Harper has committed to the Creighton Bluejays. The Washington, D.C. native will be bringing his raw skillset and tenacious scoring to the Big East conference after he had a huge splash in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference this past season.

"Howard transfer Blake Harper has committed to Creighton! Harper averaged 19.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 3.4 APG as a freshman. Harper won the MEAC player of the year award as a freshman," @CBKReport posted on X with a bird and a pair of eyes emoji.

Harper was named as both the MEAC Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player and Rookie of the Year. He led coach Kenny Blakeny's Bison to an overall record of 12-20, along with a 7-7 record in conference play.

They eventually made it to the quarterfinals of the MEAC tournament, where they were eliminated by the Morgan State Bears in a thrilling one-point defeat, 91-90, on March 13. Despite this, Harper showed that he can take over when the stakes are higher as he finished with a team-high 28 points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal in 37 minutes of playing time.

The incoming sophomore will bring his high potential and spitfire scoring to the Creighton Bluejays, who finished the 2024-25 campaign with an overall record of 25-11 and 15-5 during conference play.

Harper averaged 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest for the Bison last season.

The Creighton Bluejays reached the second round of the 2025 national tournament

In each of the last five seasons, the Creighton Bluejays have made it to the NCAA national tournament, as well them finding their footing in the Big East conference. Just this past 2025 March Madness, they toppled a gutsy Louisville Cardinals squad by 14 points, 89-75, in the first round on March 20.

The Bluejays then reached the second round, where they were defeated by the Auburn Tigers through a 12-point loss, 82-70, that eliminated their national title hopes. The likes of Blake Harper now hope to bolster their squad for next season as they aim for the program's first-ever NCAA Final Four appearance.

