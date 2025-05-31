Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder drops 1-word reaction to Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah's wholesome post welcoming baby No. 2

The Prescott family is growing, and Haley Cavinder is showing her love and support. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos have welcomed baby number two, and they announced the exciting news on Instagram Saturday.

"Our sweet Aurora Rayne Prescott arrived on her due date 9 days ago, 5.22.25🙏 We've been soaking it all in 🤍 so beyond grateful and in love with our family of 4🥹🫶 @_4dak," Ramos' Instagram caption read.

Former Miami college basketball player Cavinder dropped a one-word reaction in the comments.

"Congrats🥹♥️"

Haley Cavinder congratulates the Prescott family on the birth of Aurora

Cavinder's fiancé, Jake Ferguson, plays alongside Prescott as a tight end for the Cowboys. Prescott has been with Dallas since 2016, and Ferguson has been his teammate since 2022. Both football players are involved in the wedding planning process, and Prescott has just become a father for the second time.

While Cavinder and Ferguson aren't at that point in their relationship yet, Cavinder is congratulating the Prescotts on their growing family.

Haley Cavinder's engagement to Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson popped the question to Haley Cavinder in April, and the athletic power couple is now planning their wedding.

The Cowboys' tight end proposed on a white sand beach in Fort Myers, Florida, with friends and family in attendance. A photographer captured the exciting event, and a white floral arrangement made for a picture-perfect backdrop. Cavinder and Ferguson shared news of their engagement in a shared Instagram post.

"The easiest love," the Instagram caption read.

Since then, the couple has been in full wedding planning mode. Cavinder has been taking fans along for the ride to find the perfect wedding venue for her big day. She went wedding venue hunting with her and Ferguson's moms, which she shared on Instagram.

"Visiting wedding venues with my favorites @dawncthomas1 @katiecav7👰‍♀️💐🫶🏻," Cavinder's Instagram story read.

Haley Cavinder searches for a wedding venue with she and fiancé Jake Ferguson’s moms

Earlier this week, Cavinder shared that she had found her wedding venue, which she and her twin, Hanna, announced to their 4.6 million TikTok followers. She posted behind-the-scenes footage from her venue search and joked that wedding planning is like playing another sport.

"It's always crazy wedding planning and understanding it's literally like another sport," Cavinder said.

Athletic power couple Cavinder and Ferguson have added another sport, wedding planning, to their skill set as they prepare to tie the knot.

