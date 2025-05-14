Ex-Miami stars Hanna & Haley Cavinder drop 3-word reaction as fiancé Jake Ferguson & Cowboys prepare to face Kansas City Chiefs

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are twin sisters who were formerly stars on the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team. This past season, Haley was the team's biggest star, averaging 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. Hanna was not as big of a star but still an important contributor, averaging 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Ad

However, neither team will be back next season as they have used up their remaining NCAA eligibility. Haley had a chance to get drafted into the WNBA, but decided to retire from basketball, making the announcement in March. Instead, she will be continuing her career as a social media influencer. The twins have become big stars on social media and share an Instagram account.

Haley Cavinder is engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, and on Wednesday, it was announced that the Cowboys will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving this year. The Cavinder wins reposted the Cowboys' post on their Instagram story with a three-word reaction.

Ad

Trending

"Here We Gooooo."

Image via the story of the Cavinder Twins' Instagram account.

Jake Ferguson and the Dallas Cowboys will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 season. After three straight 12-5 seasons, the Cowboys fell off significantly in 2024, only winning seven games.

Ad

Ferguson did not have a strong season, taking a significant step back in his third NFL season. After making 71 receptions for 761 yards and five TDs in 17 games played in his second season, he only made 59 receptions for 494 yards and zero TDs in 14 games played.

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson got engaged in April after dating since 2023

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson have been officially dating since 2023. Rumors started to swirl that year before the couple officially went public with their relationship. They have since had a fairly public relationship due to the nature of Cavinder's career as a social media influencer.

Ad

The couple got engaged in April, with Haley Cavinder making an Instagram post announcing it on April 18. Now that Cavinder is retired from basketball, she will likely be able to spend more time at her new fiancé's football games.

During her career, Ferguson was in Dallas, and Cavinder was in Miami. As a result, it would have been challenging for the couple to attend all of each other's games. That should no longer be a problem for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.