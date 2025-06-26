Ex-NCAA coach explains Cooper Flagg’s weaknesses, pinpointing moments from his freshman season with Duke: “He has a lot to improve”

Pete Sousa discussed Cooper Flagg's weaknesses on Thursday with former Wright State coach Paul Biancardi on "The Pete Sousa Show" after the Duke Blue Devils star was picked as the top selection by the Dallas Mavericks in Wednesday's 2025 NBA draft.

Sousa argued that Flagg has weaknesses that aren't often discussed.

"I don't see people talk at all really about [Flagg's] weaknesses," Sousa said. "I've heard people say he could be a better decision maker maybe."

Biancardi shared his thoughts on what could hold Flagg back.

"There are a lot of things he has to improve on," Biancardi said. "He's got to be a better on-ball defender, especially in the NBA ... the 3-point shot always needs to improve, no matter who you are."

Biancardi identified these two areas as basketball skills Flagg should seek to improve, but he also pointed out a more personal aspect that Flagg should work on.

"He's really hard on himself," Biancardi said. "He needs to be more that alpha."

Stephen A. Smith questions if Dallas is the right fit for Cooper Flagg

Stephen A. Smith offered his bold take on Cooper Flagg ahead of the NBA draft. The analyst questioned if Dallas was the right landing spot for the Duke star on Wednesday's episode of "First Take."

"Cooper Flagg is no joke, and his versatility really, really comes shining through," Flagg said. "But I’m going to caution everybody … ownership can mess stuff up, and the fact that they let go of Luka [Doncic], remember how people were reacting.”

Smith made note of the elite skill set Flagg brings to the table and urged the Mavericks not to mess up his development.

“This brother Cooper Flagg a freshman National Player of the Year, one of only four people in history to do that, it’s coming with big time expectations,” Smith said. “You gotta make sure that y’all don’t mess this up as an organization."

Despite having just a 1.8% chance, Dallas won the NBA draft lottery. The team was awarded the top pick in the NBA draft and used it to secure Flagg, but doubts about Dallas' leadership have created concerns about the star's future.

