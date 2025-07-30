Former Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper was quick to react on social media after learning about the Scarlet Knights' offer to Kaleena Smith. On Tuesday, Smith announced the offer from Rutgers, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity. Smith wrote:“After having a great conversation with @shannon.lebeauf &amp; @coquesewashington, I am very blessed to say that I have received an offer from Rutgers!! Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me!❤️❤️” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSmith's announcement sparked excitement across the basketball world, including from San Antonio Spurs rookie Harper, who reacted in the comment section.“Oooouuuuuuu,” Harper commented.Ex-Rutgers star Dylan Harper reacts as high school phenom Kaleena Smith receives offer from the Scarlet Knights - Image source: Instagram/special.kayyy11Smith was named the 2023–2024 MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year. Through her first two high school basketball seasons, she averaged 29.1 points (shooting 51%, including 39% from 3-point range), 7.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 rebounds per game. She also secured a spot on the 2024 USA Women’s U17 National Team. Beyond the court, Smith signed a groundbreaking NIL deal with Adidas, becoming the first high school women’s basketball player to join the brand.Smith is reportedly being courted by top programs like UCLA and USC, as Rutgers has also now joined the conversation.Dylan Harper amazed by his rookie deal with the San Antonio SpursAfter being selected No. 2 in the 2025 NBA draft by the Spurs, Dylan Harper signed his rookie contract worth a reported $56.1 million over four years. A snippet of the signing was captured and released by the Spurs on Friday, where Harper was seen surprised by his contract.The standout guard from Rutgers will now join forces with phenom Victor Wembanyama and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.&quot;I'm feeling blessed and happy to be a part of the organization,&quot; Harper said after inking the deal. &quot;From the time when I put the jersey up to when I shook Adam Silver's hand to now, it's all been surreal.&quot;Harper’s rise to the NBA followed an impressive freshman season at Rutgers, where he averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He quickly established himself as one of the most versatile and explosive guards in college basketball.During his debut at the NBA Summer League, Harper put up solid performances, scoring 16 points in each of his first two games with the Spurs’ squad.