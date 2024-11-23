Ex-UConn star Nika Mühl trolls Paige Bueckers on her latest $146 billion worth ride-hailing giant’s advertisement

Paige Bueckers took to social media earlier today to promote the popular ride-hailing app, Uber. The UConn star drew reactions from the masses almost instantly after posting a reel to promote the $146 billion company, with her former teammate Nika Mühl joining the bandwagon.

Bueckers is the second-highest NIL-earner in women's college basketball, with Nike, Bose and Madison Reed featuring in her impressive portfolio. In her latest reel, she promoted Uber One for Students, a membership that offers students discounts on rides and a $0 delivery fee for groceries and food orders for just $4.99/month.

Bueckers wrote, "#UberPartner As a student athlete, #UberOneForStudents helps get me where I need to go during basketball season. Sign up for Uber One for Students and get one month free. @uber #UberEats"

Mühl was quick to make a quip on the talented guard's reel, mocking the short duration of her ride.

"That was a short ride," wrote Mühl.

Mühl and Bueckers became best friends during their stint as teammates at UConn. They have often referred to each other as twins, although Bueckers admitted she would take sophomore KK Arnold to a deserted island instead of her former backcourt partner.

Following the 2023-24 season, in which the duo led the Huskies to a Final Four appearance, Mühl and Bueckers went their separate ways in the summer. Bueckers opted to play out her final season of college basketball at Storrs, while the Seattle Storm made Mühl a second-round pick in this year's WNBA draft.

Paige Bueckers makes an impressive start to the 2024-25 season

Paige Bueckers has been impressive in the Huskies' opening four games of this season, showing her determination to win the elusive national championship in her last season at UConn.

Paige Bueckers has made scoring look easy in the Huskies' first four games this season.

Across UConn's opening four games, Bueckers has averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals, leading them to victories in games against Boston University, South Florida, No. 14 North Carolina and FDU.

Bueckers, who earned a unanimous selection in AP's Preseason All-American team, is touted to become the top overall pick in next year's WNBA draft. She will be keen to maintain her momentum in the next game, as No. 3 UConn travels to the Bahamas to face Oregon State in the Baha Mar Women's Championship on November 25 at 7:30 PM ET.

